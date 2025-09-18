Leadership transition in the works at ASA

Aviation Supplies & Academics (ASA) has named Jen Storm as its next general manager.

The leadership transition comes as Jackie Spanitz retires at the end of 2025, “concluding a remarkable tenure marked by passion, innovation, and growth,” said ASA officials.

“Spanitz served as a cornerstone of ASA’s success, dedicating 32 years to building its reputation as an industry leader in aviation education, airman certification, and pilot supplies,” company officials said. “Under her leadership, ASA expanded its offerings and strengthened its commitment to excellence. Her aviation knowledge, passion, and exceptional leadership have left an indelible mark on the organization and the industry as a whole.”

“Leading ASA has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” Spanitz said. “As I move closer to retirement, I do so with immense gratitude for the incredible team and colleagues who have made this journey so fulfilling.”

“Working closely with Jen during her onboarding process has given me even more confidence that her relevant experience, along with the breadth and depth of her skills, are the perfect fit for this position,” she continued.

Storm’s extensive aviation background as a flight instructor, technical editor, instructional designer, production team leader, and company executive makes her “uniquely qualified for the role,” company officials said.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics and a Master of Science in Education, both from the University of North Dakota, as well as commercial pilot and flight instructor certificates with instrument and multi-engine ratings.

During her flight training and aviation safety career, she has helped create resources for student and career pilots, CFIs, and flight schools.

“Considering the trusted products and outstanding service ASA is known for, I am honored to join this legendary organization,” Storm said. “I look forward to collaborating with ASA’s talented team to support our customers’ interests, goals, and accomplishments.”

ASA Owner Greg Robbins reflected on his appreciation for Spanitz and Storm as two exceptional leaders.

“After Jackie shared her retirement plans, I needed to find someone with the same levels of expertise, dedication, and vision,” Robbins said. “Jen was our first choice for the role, and she has continued to exceed our high expectations throughout her onboarding process.”

For more information: ASA2Fly.com