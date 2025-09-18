Piper M-Class community gathers at Lake Geneva

Owners of the Piper Aircraft M-Class line of single engine piston and turboprop-powered aircraft gathered at the 2025 Piper M-Class Owners & Pilots Association (PMOPA) Convention in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, from Sept. 11-14.

More than 260 attendees traveled to this year’s event, according to association officials, who note that Kenosha Regional Airport (KENW) welcomed more than 70 Piper M-Class aircraft.

“This year’s PMOPA convention demonstrated the association’s ongoing commitment to excellence in education, safety, and member engagement,” said PMOPA Chief Executive Officer Mike Nichols. “From robust, safety-focused programming and a dynamic exhibit hall to exceptional networking opportunities, the event reflected the strength of our community and the value PMOPA delivers to its members.”

Piper Aircraft’s role as a PMOPA Platinum sponsor was key to the event’s success, officials added.

More than 28 companies exhibited at this year’s event, including Piper, Garmin, RTX, Lone Mountain Aircraft, Maxcraft Avionics, and Legacy Flight Training.

On opening day, Darren Pleasance, president and CEO of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) and owner of a Piper Meridian, spoke on the most pressing issues affecting the general aviation community.

The show’s second day opened with a keynote presentation by round-the-world pilot Amelia Rose Earhart about “Learning to Love the Turbulence” in our personal and professional lives.

A focus on safety was evident throughout the 2025 PMOPA Convention, beginning with Safety & Education Foundation Chair Manny Casiano’s review of accidents worldwide involving PA-46 aircraft over the past year.

The safety discussion continued with an expert panel discussion about factors leading to loss of control-inflight (LOC-I) accidents, with emphasis on operating within the PA-46 approved flight envelope, as well as presentations on practical risk management and aviation weather planning.

More than a dozen breakout sessions addressed operational needs for owners and pilots of all PA-46 variants, including both piston and turboprop-equipped aircraft, avionics and systems; best practices for maintenance; understanding the benefits and limitations of onboard weather radar systems; tips for using ForeFlight and Garmin Pilot flight planning apps; aviation taxation; and more.

PMOPA President John Walters presented Heather Cannon with the President’s Award in recognition for her leadership and contributions to the association by expanding PMOPA’s reach through social media engagement and chairing the annual PMOPA Safety & Education Foundation auction.

Held on the event’s final evening, the PMOPA Gala raised more than $190,000 in support of the PMOPA Safety & Education Foundation and its training and safety initiatives.

The Gala also featured the introduction of a new PMOPA Safety & Education Foundation video series, “Fly it Right — The M-Class Way,” highlighting best safety practices from the PA-46 aviation community, as well as recognition of the largest group ever of participants in PMOPA’s Master Aviator Program with 93 pilots across all levels: Aviator, Senior Aviator, Master Aviator, and Master Aviator-Retention.

“Our members are at the heart of everything we do, and their enthusiasm and engagement made this year’s gathering truly exceptional. We’re already looking forward to building on this success next year,” Nichols concluded.

For 2026, PMOPA’s annual convention will be held Oct. 11-13 at The Broadmoor resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

For more information: PMOPA.com