Website devoted to AoA launches

A new website has launched designed to encourage pilots to learn more about using Angle of Attack indictors (AoA).

According to NTSB data, one in every four days a pilot is killed because of loss of control. “This number can be reduced significantly if pilots start using Angle of Attack indicators,” said Laurence Balter, of Kihei, Hawaii-based iFlyAoA.com.

He notes that the military has been flying Angle of Attack for decades, and their loss of control accident rate is the lowest in any segment of aviation. But in general aviation, it is the highest.

“There are several Angle of Attack indicators available in the marketplace,” he noted. “You can learn more about it at IFlyAoA.com.”