Nat Browne’s attempted Tokyo flight

Aviator Nat Browne had a plan he figured would enable his single-engine Fokker Universal to fly from Seattle to Tokyo before anyone else could do it.

Browne’s Universal was modified to remove steel tube wing struts and part of the landing gear, using flying wires and simplified gear struts instead. It was the end of May 1932 when Browne made his flight attempt.

Nat Browne paused for a photo beside his Fokker Universal at Boeing Field before attempting the first flight from there to Japan in May 1932. (Elliott Merrill collection)

At Seattle’s Boeing Field, resident pilot Elliott Merrill, an avid photo collector, was interested in the proceedings. Merrill went on to become a Boeing test pilot, later setting a transcontinental speed record in the Stratocruiser and testing a variety of big aircraft. Thanks to Elliott Merrill’s photo collection, we have valuable illustrations of Nat Browne’s efforts.

Browne’s Fokker Universal could tank enough gasoline for the flight to Tokyo from Seattle, but calculations said the airplane could not get airborne from Boeing Field with such a load.

A heavyweight timber ramp was erected at the north end of Boeing Field, with wooden alignment runners intended to keep the wheels rolling parallel to the ramp to avoid disastrous consequences if it skewed off the side.

The timber ramp for Nat Browne’s modified Fokker Universal was planked and braced to support the airplane with a large gas load. The intended trip was to be Seattle-to-Japan in pursuit of a prize for being first to do so. (Elliott Merrill collection)

A cable and pulley at the top of the ramp would haul the Fokker up into launch position, tail first.

Browne’s plan called for placing assistant Frank Brooks in the Universal for takeoff. Brooks’ job was to top off the Universal’s gas tank in flight by manipulating a gas hose lowered by another aircraft.

It’s all smiles for pilot Nat Browne in the cockpit of his special Fokker Universal. (Elliott Merrill collection)

When this was complete, Brooks was to bail out; the body weight of a second person on board was considered too much for the trip to Japan.

Fortunately, both Brown and Brooks wore parachutes on the day of the flight, May 30, 1932.

Nat Browne figured this ramp specially built for his attempted record flight would give his gas-laden Fokker Universal extra velocity to get airborne. Wooden runners would help keep the wheels tracking along the ramp instead of skewing off into disaster. In the distance, Browne’s Fokker taxis toward the ramp at the north end of early-day Boeing Field. (Elliott Merrill collection)

Pete Bowers chronicled the attempt for an article in the Journal of the Pacific Northwest Aviation Historical Foundation in 1970. Evidently the roundout of the Fokker when it came to the bottom of its inclined launch ramp damaged the wing structure. But lift kept the Fokker’s wing intact as Browne and Brooks flew over Elliott Bay for the refueling.

A tail strike on the Fokker by the heavy gas hose prompted loads on the Universal that ripped the wing off. Brooks and Browne took to their parachutes, with aircraft parts raining down around them. Plucked from the cold waters, both men lived to tell their tale.

According to a contemporary account, Browne was hanging onto floating wreckage of his airplane when he was rescued.

As he taxis his modified Fokker toward the takeoff ramp, Brown’s airplane reveals its modifications, including the use of wires instead of struts bracing the wing, and a simplified landing gear leg. (Elliott Merrill collection)

Nat Browne went on to have a long career as a bush pilot in Alaska. He came back to the Lower 48 in the 1950s and died in New Mexico in 1979.

Frederick Johnsen

Fred Johnsen is a product of the historical aviation scene in the Pacific Northwest that has fostered everything from museums to historical publishing. An author, historian, curator and photographer, you can reach him at Fred@GeneralAviationNews.com.

