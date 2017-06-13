“If we truly want to fix the real problems facing the FAA today, the solution is simple,” claims Oregon Representative Peter DeFazio. Really? “Congress can and should pass targeted reforms.”

Cool. That is simple.

Umm. So… why haven’t you passed “targeted reforms” Rep. DeFazio?

After all, you’ve served as a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee since you entered Congress in 1987. That’s 30 years. Should’ve been more than enough time.

To counter President Trump’s plan to strip FAA of ATC responsibility, DeFazio and Rep. Rick Larsen from Washington introduced the Aviation Funding Stability Act of 2017. The act offers “targeted measures that guarantee that investments in our aviation system are not subject to Congressional dysfunction.”

Ah, I think I see part of the problem.

If overcoming “Congressional dysfunction” is simple, why does it still exist?

Why did Congress need to patch together FAA funding with more than 20 short-term extensions rather than pass simple solutions earlier this decade and last?

Maybe past Congresses just didn’t “truly want to fix the real problems facing the FAA.” Those very Congresses DeFazio was a member of.

Mr. DeFazio, you aren’t my representative, so I know you don’t care what I think, but may I suggest you not use patronizing language? While I believe most rational people agree that passing solid, common sense legislation should be simple, the reality of actually doing so has proven otherwise. Repeatedly.

But why is it so difficult? Because rational people can justifiably have different opinions on a topic and disagree on proposed solutions.

For example, my wife and I typically take different routes when driving to or from our kids’ school. My preferred route is no more correct than hers. Both get us to school, yet we each succeeded taking a different path, literally. Overly simplistic, sure. But that doesn’t make the example invalid.

Bluster aside, the bullet points of the Aviation Funding Stability Act bill do look solid. All DeFazio and Larsen have to do is get fellow committee members to agree, pass a vote of the House, marry up with a Senate bill on the same topic and get the President’s signature.

See? Simple.