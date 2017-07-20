Commuting sometime provides surprises

Arthur Billingsley sent us this series of photos and a video of an eventful commute from his home in Jacksonville, Florida, to his primary office in Reston, Virginia. “While I have a local office in the Jacksonville area, I routinely commute from JAX (28J) to DC (KHEF) in my 1974 Cessna C310Q,” he explains.

“Recently, on a return commute from Washington, D.C., to Jacksonville, the stars aligned and my sons were able to fly back to Florida with me,” he continued. “While they have both been flying previously with me over the past 30 years, as they have grown and located in different areas, it has become rare to fly with both at the same time. One lives near Quantico, Virginia, and the other lives in Newport News, Virginia. So they both decided to come to Florida to celebrate the 4th of July holiday.”

“As for the flight, it is not often that a pilot packs hot departure (density altitude), isolated intense weather cells, moderate rain (IMC), sunset, night approach and landing into one flight,” he said. “Couple that with the boys as passengers and it made for a special flight. Here is a video and some pictures.”