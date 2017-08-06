General Aviation News

Want two, three, or no engines with that Gooney Bird?

It was not uncommon for mass-produced aircraft of the 20th Century to stick with one type of engine, albeit with model advances as the engines improved.

All production B-17s except the Model 299 prototype flew with some version of the Wright R1820 radial; B-24s were loyal to Pratt & Whitney R1830s.

The Douglas DC-3/C-47 series bucked that trend early, as commercial DC-3 variants tended to ride on Wright 1820s, while military C-47 versions were typically powered by Pratt 1830s.

The classic lines of the DC-3 could still be glimpsed in airline service when these three West Coast Airlines versions were photographed at Boeing Field in 1968. Traditional DC-3s and C-47s relied on either a pair of Pratt & Whitney R1830 engines or a pair of Wright R1820s. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

While the C-47 carved out a burnished reputation for service during World War II as a powered transport and glider tug, it is unique in becoming the glider as well as the tug in a 1944 U.S. Army Air Forces experiment.

A single C-47, serial number 41-18496, had both its engines removed, with bluntly rounded and ballasted caps affording some measure of streamlining to its engineless nacelles.

The AAF envisioned towing engineless C-47s as CG-17 gliders behind larger four-engine Douglas C-54s. This would capitalize on the power and capability of the C-54 to tow gliders larger and heavier than the typical Waco CG-4s then in service. With a wing spanning more than 95 feet, the Gooney Bird Glider had a flat glide angle.

The XCG-17 glider was a Douglas C-47 minus its engines. A single B-24 Liberator or a pair of powered C-47s could take the XCG-17 aloft. (National Archives)

The test specification required the ability to revert CG-17s back to powered configuration, so the large nacelles with blunt caps were a necessity that no doubt diminished even this great gliding performance.

Tests included tows behind a C-47, and behind a pair of C-47s, and with a four-engine B-24 Liberator bomber acting as tug. The flight tests were conducted by the Air Technical Service Command of Wright Field based at Dayton, Ohio, and took place at the Clinton County airfield at Wilmington, Ohio, about 35 miles distant. During the war, a number of satellite airfields ringing the Dayton area hosted flight test projects like this one.

A B-24 Liberator bomber rotated for takeoff as the XCG-17 glider behind it was already airborne, its nacelles fitted with blunt rounded caps instead of the engines that would make it a powered C-47. (National Archives)

Though the XCG-17 did not make it to production, it did serve to further validate the remarkable versatility of the Douglas DC-3 design.

In the Philippines after the end of the war, another C-47 was converted by the Army Air Forces into a glider in 1946 to explore the concept of delivering large amounts of cargo via towed “trains” of aircraft. A long towed flight was successful, but this knock-off of the XCG-17 was reverted to powered status.

In the 1960s and 1970s, the attraction of high performing turboprop engines led to a number of converted airframes.

John Conroy at Goleta, just outside of Santa Barbara, California, experimented with a DC-3 and a Super DC-3, each powered with a pair of Rolls Royce Dart turboprops.

The Conroy Super Turbo-3 was a converted Super DC-3 powered by a pair of Rolls Royce Dart turboprops, seen at Paine Field, Washington, on July 20, 1974. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

But Conroy’s Specialized Aircraft Company made the ultimate DC-3 iteration in 1977 when a DC-3 became a trimotor powered by three PT6 turboprops turning five-blade propellers. It was called the Tri Turbo-3.

The Tri Turbo-3 aircraft is seen during modification in Santa Barbara, California, with the addition of three Pratt & Whitney PT6 turboprop engines in 1977.

A news release touted the Tri Turbo-3: “The conversion of the twin-engine Douglas DC-3 to a three-engine turboprop configuration provides a versatile aircraft ideal for maritime surveillance, search and rescue, photographic and mapping missions, counter insurgency, Arctic and bush operations, military and civilian cargo and commuter use. Equipped with Pratt & Whitney PT6 engines, the aircraft will cruise at 230 mph and will be capable of carrying payloads up to 12,000 pounds.”

The innovative Tri Turbo-3 did not lead to orders for mass conversions of DC-3s. It served in transport duties, including some Arctic and Antarctic operations under the name Polair until, back in Santa Barbara, a cockpit fire damaged the fuselage in May 1986.

Armed military versions of the Tri Turbo-3 were envisioned in this artist’s rendering, but the prototype aircraft found favor in arctic settings as a transport.

The Tri Turbo-3 was resurrected with a different DC-3 fuselage, as documented by aviation researcher Brian Lockett.

Stories of DC-3 engine conversions illuminate the versatility of this timeless Douglas design while underscoring the validity of the original choices to use two reliable radial engines of the era to power the vast majority of these aircraft.

Frederick Johnsen

Fred Johnsen is a product of the historical aviation scene in the Pacific Northwest that has fostered everything from museums to historical publishing. An author, historian, curator and photographer, you can reach him at Fred@GeneralAviationNews.com.

