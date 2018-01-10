Picture of the day: A plane with some cool stories to tell

Star Novak captured this photo of a Swift at the airport next to hers. When she reached out to the owner to learn more, she discovered what a gem this aircraft is.

“The previous caretaker had this plane for about 40 years,” said Ron Sipple, president of Vintage Aircraft Association Chapter 16 and the proud owner of the plane. “He is one of the long-time Swift gurus. He used this Swift to create/test some of the common STCs you see on most of the Swifts, like the aux tanks, bubble canopy, sticks, etc. I’m sure this plane has some pretty cool stories.”



“The Swift is very loosely based on World War II fighter planes, primarily the P-40,” he continued. “The attached sketch is a Swift on the left side and a P-40 on the right. The resemblance is striking. The camouflage paint scheme is molded after a Fighting Tigers P-40.”