Garmin’s G500 TXi and G600 TXi get FAA nod

Garmin has received FAA and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approval and has begun initial shipments of the G500 TXi and G600 TXi flight displays.

Three displays are available, offering flexibility for panel configurations, including a 10.6″ display, and two versions of 7″ displays, in portrait and landscape orientations.

The 10.6″ display can operate as a primary flight display (PFD), multi-function display (MFD) and optional integrated EIS in a customized package, while the 7″ portrait display can be dedicated to any one of those functions, according to Garmin officials. The 7″ landscape display is available exclusively as a dedicated EIS solution, officials note.

The G500 TXi system is intended for Part 23 Class I/II aircraft under 6,000 pounds and the G600 TXi flight displays are intended for Class III aircraft that weigh up to 12,500 pounds.

The TXi family incorporates a touchscreen design with processors that support improved map and chart rendering, faster panning and single-finger zoom and pinch-to-zoom gestures, according to Garmin officials.

Through any combination of the touchscreen or dual concentric knobs, pilots can view flight information at a glance, officials note.

The user interface also is harmonious with multiple Garmin products, such as the GTN 650/750 touchscreen navigators.

Customers with existing G500/G600 installations also have the option to upgrade their system to TXi.

G500 TXi

7″ display: Starting at $11,995

10.6″ display: Starting at $15,995

Addition of EIS to a G500 TXi flight display starting at $4,995

G600 TXi

7″ display: Starting at 18,995

10.6″ display: Starting at $24,995

Standalone EIS TXi

Starting at $17,935