General Aviation News

Kodachrome captured World War II in color

by Leave a Comment

The current ease of making digital color photographs is a taken-for-granted marvel that aviation photographers of earlier generations lacked.

The search for practical and permanent color photography began in the mid-19th Century. Early processes were complex and far from user-friendly.

The color revolution that changed all that was the introduction by Kodak of Kodachrome color transparency film for movies and slides in 1935 and 1936. By 1938, improvements in the Kodachrome developing process gave this color film superior archival longevity in dark storage when compared to most other color film processes.

That color stability has been of vital value to researchers and anyone pursuing color imagery dating back to before World War II.

Winterized Cessna Crane version of the UC-78 posed for the Kodachrome beauty shot. (Cessna via Fred LePage)

Back then, Kodachrome had an ASA (ISO) speed rating of 10 — pretty slow by today’s standards, but workable.

Kodachrome slides found their way overseas with individual airmen who often shot 35-millimeter slides in simple Argus cameras or more sophisticated Kodak models.

“The Shack” was an Eighth Air Force B-24J Liberator photographed at its base in England during World War II. Kodachrome film kept its colors fresh over the years. The partially blanked out artwork is due to the later application of armor plate to protect the cockpit. (Brown collection, USAFA)

The military took 35-millimeter Kodachrome into battle, creating images that, when well-stored, are as brilliant today as they were in the 1940s.

When feasible, some military photographers used large 4″x5″ Kodachrome sheet film to record remarkable color images.

When Boeing built a batch of DB-7B bombers as contract variants of the Douglas A-20 for a 1940 British order, a Boeing photographer used large format 4″x5″ Kodachrome film to capture one of the bombers. The pattern of notches in the lower left of the film is unique to Kodachrome sheet film to enable experienced darkroom technicians to identify the type of film in total darkness. (Boeing via Tom Cole)

Since Kodachrome was offered in 16-millimeter movie format as well, some motion-picture color footage was shot in gun cameras, offering a rare look at World War II aerial combat in color.

When other contemporary color film emulsions faded, turning magenta or orange and losing their historic or aesthetic value, Kodachrome remains vibrant, as the photos accompanying this article show.

Manual labor hoisted a Grumman F6F Hellcat fighter aboard a small training aircraft carrier in 1943. A clue to the time in the war comes from the bright red outline on the fuselage star insignia, used only briefly that year. This is one of a large collection of Kodachromes preserved by the Navy and placed in the National Archives for safekeeping. (U.S. Navy)

The dawn of the digital age reduced the need for Kodachrome film. The last roll of Kodachrome color slide film departed the Kodak plant in 2009, although rumors abound that the company is considering a relaunch of the brand in keeping with other retro items like vinyl recordings that are enjoying a newfound younger audience.

A wartime 4″x5″ Kodachrome from the Library of Congress depicts early Allison-engined Mustangs in a mix of U.S. and British markings at the North American Aviation facility at Inglewood, Calif. (Library of Congress)

If modern photography makes it possible to capture incredible imagery digitally with no film and no external wet processing labs, there’s still an old-school mystique about getting the right exposure on Kodachrome film — something so tangible that it is the only film to gain its own popular song, Paul Simon’s 1973 ode called simply “Kodachrome.”

MORE PHOTOS

Kodachrome interior view of a pre-war B-17, probably a B-model, shows the complicated early waist gun mount. Historians look for details in vintage color photography like the aluminum-silver paint on the inside of this B-17’s fuselage. (Library of Congress)

In 1944, this P-40N was photographed at Kweilin, China, by Gen. Laurence Kuter using 35mm Kodachrome. The color slide reveals a subtly lighter blue border around the national insignia on this American fighter that shared the skies with Japanese adversaries. The blue rim covered a short-lived attempt to introduce a red border on U.S. aircraft insignia in 1943 that was quickly overpainted in the Pacific where any overt use of red paint could be mistaken at first glance for the red in Japanese markings. (Kuter/USAFA)

Kodachrome reveals a trait of wartime olive drab paint — it faded quickly in the sun to a shade of tan, as seen on this Eighth Air Force B-17G in England. The cheek window machine gun mount was a later addition, hence its paint is much different from the old original olive drab-turned-tan. (Army Air Forces photo)

Candid 1944 Kodachrome slide captured the rugged visage of Maj. Gen. Claire Chennault of Flying Tigers fame, center, at the airfield in Kweilin, China. (Kuter/USAFA)

Lt. Col. David Schilling’s P-47 Thunderbolt, nicknamed “Hairless Joe,” lined up with another P-47 for takeoff from the 56th Fighter Group’s home at Boxstead airfield in England in 1944 or 1945. All the grit and power of a fighter sweep is captured in this rare color view that survives because of the long-lasting Kodachrome emulsion. (Brown/USAFA)

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

Frederick Johnsen

Fred Johnsen is a product of the historical aviation scene in the Pacific Northwest that has fostered everything from museums to historical publishing. An author, historian, curator and photographer, you can reach him at Fred@GeneralAviationNews.com.

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Thank you to our online partners