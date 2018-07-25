Aspen Avionics unveils Evolution MAX displays, expects E5 certification soon

Aspen Avionics introduced its new line of Evolution MAX series flight displays at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018.

The new series offers a bolder and brighter display, increased reliability, and multiple customer-requested functions, such as font and window enlargement and increased processing speeds, company officials said. The form factor however has not changed, officials added.

The Evolution MAX series is comprised of the following displays:

Evolution Pro 1000 MAX PFD – $9,995

Evolution MFD500 MAX MFD – $5,495

Evolution MFD1000 MAX MFD – $8,995

All MAX displays can be configured for one, two, or three units. With the installation of a dual unit system comprised of the EFD1000 Pro MAX and the Evolution MFD1000 MAX, owners can eliminate vacuum system backup indicators, company officials said.

“From the beginning, Aspen has always been committed to developing an avionics platform that can grow with a pilot’s needs with access to new technology as it becomes available. Our unique approach to designing and engineering new products for the general aviation community gives our current customer base (approximately 14,000 worldwide) a path to cost-effectively upgrade to the latest Aspen displays without investing in a new cockpit installation,” said John Uczekaj, Aspen president and CEO. “With the MAX series, we continue to maintain that long-standing commitment to our existing customers while pledging to provide our new customers affordable avionics and upgrade paths. Furthermore, that upgrade comes with a new two-year manufacturer’s warranty.”

Key features of the MAX series:

GPS-aided AHRS in the event of pitot static failure

New, vibrant colors with the latest aviation glass

Higher reliability and faster refresh rates with the latest generation processors

Audio panel interface

Chart and countdown timers available on MFD500 and MFD1000 MAX MFDs

Elimination of vacuum system backup indicators with the installation of Pro 1000 MAX PFD and MFD1000 MAX MFD

350 nm zoom levels on MFD500 and MFD1000 MAX MFDs

Height above ground level (AGL) on navigation and terrain maps on MFD500 and MFD1000 MAX MFDs

METAR flags on navigation map on MFD500 and MFD1000 MAX MFDs

Altitude intercept based on climb rate

Font and window enlargement capability

6” diagonal, 400 x 760 pixel TFT Active Matrix LCD screen with bolder and brighter resolution

Works with existing avionics

Patented, form-fit design slides easily into existing panel cutouts

Approved for over 600 aircraft types

The Evolution MAX series will be available starting in the fourth quarter of 2018. Upgrades of existing displays will start at an introductory price of $2,995.

Evolution E5

Aspen Avionics reports it is in the final stages of receiving FAA approval for the Evolution E5 Dual Electronic Flight Instrument (EFI) and expects to start deliveries in August 2018.

Introduced in April 2018, the STC’d, non-TSO Evolution E5 consolidates attitude indicator plus DG/CDI into a single display with a rechargeable backup battery. It also includes Global Positioning System Steering (GPSS), air data computer, and attitude heading reference system (ADAHRS) starting at $4,995.

“The interest in the E5 has been overwhelming, and our order book is filling up quickly. We expect to be shipping the E5 in August,” said Mark Ferrari, Aspen vice president of sales and customer support.