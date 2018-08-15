Two screws + two wires = ADS-B compliance via tailBeacon

For those waiting for “more affordable” ADS-B Out solutions, uAvionix’s new Zero Install tailBeacon EXP may be just the answer.

Second in a family of “Zero Install” ADS-B Out solutions, the tailBeacon is available at an introductory price of $1,649 for experimental and light-sport aircraft (LSA), and company officials expect to achieve TSO certification by the end of September 2018.

TailBeacon combines ADS-B Out, WAAS GPS, Barometric Pressure Altitude Sensor, and LED tail position lights into a compact tail position light replacement unit. Officials say tailBeacon requires just two screws, two wires, and 10 minutes to be fully 14 CFR 91.227 ADS-B mandate compliant.

“The tailBeacon is nearly a carbon copy of skyBeacon. As this is largely a repackaging effort we expect certification to be achieved very quickly,” states Ryan Braun, COO. “While working on the certification for skyBeacon, we’ve been preparing the TSO package for tailBeacon as well.”

The certified device will consist of:

ADS-B (TSO C-154c, Class B1S)

WAAS GPS (TSO-C145d, Class Beta 1)

Barometric Pressure Altitude Sensor (TSO-C88b)

Tail Position Light (TSO-C30c, Type III)

Preorders are being taken for the certified tailBeacon at www.uavionix.com/products/tailbeacon and through the company’s distributor network.

Similar to skyBeacon, tailBeacon allows installation in minutes by simply removing the current tail position light and replacing it with the tailBeacon. The existing wiring and circuit breaker provide power and interface to the existing Mode C or S transponder through uAvionix’s patent pending power transcoder, company officials explain.

No airframe modifications, additional wires or antennas are required. As an added bonus, the upgraded LED position lights deliver increased safety and night visibility at no additional cost, company officials add.

Broadcasting on the UAT/978MHz frequency, tailBeacon offers rule compliant operation up to FL180 within the U.S.

“With the introduction of skyBeacon, we received feedback from many pilots who simply couldn’t fit it on their wing,” said CEO Paul Beard. “The tailBeacon is meant to address those aircraft that skyBeacon can’t reach, such as newer aircraft with enclosed wingtip position lights.”