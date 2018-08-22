Picture of the Day: Flying low and slow

Robert Bement submitted the following photo and note: “My brother, Ron, has Down Syndrome but he loves to go flying with me. He prefers to fly ‘low and slow.’ We even ordered him a shirt from Sporty’s Pilot Shop that said “I’d rather be Flying” and took it to a shop and had them add “Low and Slow.”

“You mentioned older people liking to fly. Special needs people like to fly also.”





