Flight Chain App adds NTSB accident trends in latest update

A new update to the Flight Chain App, a mobile app that helps pilots learn from accident chains by looking at NTSB accident reports, adds a “Trends” feature.

This allows pilots to see aviation accident trends to view the causes of accidents that occur most often, according to developer Dan Sobczak.

“The new Trends feature was created to help enhance situational awareness, which we believe can help pilots recognize and break a potential accident chain in their own flying,” he said. “Pilots who regularly read accident reports are likely safer pilots.”

To access this new feature, users can tap the new “Trends” icon at the bottom of the home screen.

This new feature is available for all users of the app as no in-app subscription is required, Sobczak noted.

Users who have an active paid subscription to the Expert plan also get the ability to review accident reports by these trends.

“Viewing NTSB reports by trend can help you know how, when and why accidents are likely to happen so you can improve your decision-making skills, and enhance your ability to recognize and avoid potential accidents,” Sobczak said.

Existing Expert plan users get this automatically added to their active subscription at no extra cost.