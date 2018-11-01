General Aviation News

Throwing cold water on fires

by Leave a Comment

The art and science of aerial firefighting is at once simple and not so simple.

The concept is easy: Use aircraft to release water or fire retardant liquid on or next to wildfires for suppression.

The application has evolved. In 1937, the U.S. Forest Service experimented with 10-gallon tins filled with fire extinguishing chemicals that were dropped from aircraft. Upon impact, a membrane in the tins ruptured, mixing and spilling the fire-quenching chemicals. The test results were less than satisfying.

After World War II, Forest Service and Air Force crews tried using large aircraft drop tanks filled with water, released from a B-29 Superfortress and a P-47 Thunderbolt. Still no go.

By 1954, tests of a TBM Avenger torpedo bomber modified by Hollywood pilot Paul Mantz showed the way toward installing liquid tanks in aircraft bomb bays, allowing the fluid to free-fall to earth instead of arriving in a tin or a tank.

The venerable Grumman TBM Avenger torpedo bomber made a demonstration drop at Abbotsford, B.C., in August 1968. Single-engine air tankers like the Avenger fell out of favor in the United States, but returned with the advent of turbine-powered Air Tractor firefighters.

The last half of the 1950s saw the development and deployment of a variety of air tankers, mostly surplus World War II bombers.

Water has obvious immediate effects on a wildfire and adjacent vegetation, but water also evaporates or runs off quickly. Testers worked with a variety of thickeners to make the water cling to vegetation and provide longer-lasting fire protection.

An early emulsion that used borate gave air tankers an alliterative name that outlasted its efficacy as a fire retardant. For many years, air tankers were often called “borate bombers.”

But borate was supplanted with everything from bentonite clay to a kelp derivative to a phosphate-based slurry that replaced it in common use.

A typical deployment of air tankers would have the bombers drop their liquid near the fire’s path to inhibit the spread of the flames, rather than directly on the burning debris, which could propel embers forward with the considerable force of the fire retardant.

The Martin JRM Mars flying boat can release 7,200 gallons of water along a fire line. For decades, it was the largest air tanker flying until jetliners like the 747 and DC-10 eclipsed its capacity.

For many years, air tankers operated with loads in the 1,000- to 3,000-gallon range, notable exceptions being two huge Martin Mars seaplanes in Canada that could tank 7,000 gallons scooped from the water’s surface by the giant flying boats in motion.

The aging of the American air tanker fleet was apparent, as devoted air tanker operators strove to keep their vintage machines airworthy. As the 21st Century began, the old bombers were retiring as newer aircraft — including jet airliners and turbine-powered crop dusters — took their place.

If some of the agplane air tankers had optimum drop heights of 80′ above ground level, many others dropped at altitudes between 150′ and more than 300′. The goal was to achieve vertical motion of the retardant by the time it reached the ground to preclude forward movement of debris, and to more gently soak the intended ground and vegetation beneath the fire bomber’s path.

The amphibious Air Tractor Fire Boss can scoop water from lakes or pump retardant on land to deliver on a fire.

Air Tractor singles found favor at one end of the fixed-wing air tanker spectrum, while surplus jet airliners as large as the Boeing 747, Douglas DC-10, and MD-87 have entered service in recent years.

Evergreen Aviation pioneered the use of the Boeing 747 as a VLAT — Forest Service alphabet soup for Very Large Air Tanker. Capable of tanking 20,000 gallons of fire retardant, the 747 effort was taken over by Global Super Tanker of Colorado Springs after Evergreen ended its use of the 747.

Air tankers typically are most effective for initial attack duties, before ground crews can arrive and cut fire lines.

Just as wildfire management rationale has evolved over the decades, so have the aircraft used to fight fires.

More Air Tanker Photos

Canadair made strides in air tanker technology with the purpose-built CL-215, a slab-sided, broad-tailed amphibian that gave rise to the turbine-powered CL-415 that still fights fires in several countries. Pictured is an early CL-215, powered by a pair of R-2800 piston engines. It made demonstration drops at Abbotsford, B.C., in August 1969.

A Douglas DC-6 made a demonstration drop at the Abbotsford, B.C., air show in the 1970s. The rush of water can kick up rocks and logs, presenting danger to firefighters on the ground if they are in the downstream vicinity. Efforts are made to deconflict retardant drops and firefighters on the ground.

Intervening waves of hot air near the 2007 Zaca fire in California distort the image of the huge DC-10 as it drops about 10,000 gallons of retardant.

The venerable Ford Trimotor saw service as an air tanker, with this example carrying 300 gallons.

The Beech lead plane banks ahead of P-2 Neptune air tanker dropping retardant on a wildfire near Belgrade, Montana, on Aug. 15, 2016. Neptunes have been retired from fire service.

A classic air tanker image from the golden age of aerial firefighting captures a converted B-17 releasing dyed retardant at a mountainous fire site.

In a vintage slide from the U.S. Forest Service, a PB4Y-2 Privateer air tanker releases retardant from its converted bomb bays. Privateer were among the last of the Wortld War II bombers fighting fires into 2002.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

Frederick Johnsen

Fred Johnsen is a product of the historical aviation scene in the Pacific Northwest that has fostered everything from museums to historical publishing. An author, historian, curator and photographer, you can reach him at Fred@GeneralAviationNews.com.

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners