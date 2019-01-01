General Aviation News

Video: Favorite video clips of 2018

by

Frederick A. Johnsen, General Aviation News’ Of Wings & Things columnist and the man behind Airailimages, just posted his favorite video clips from 2018 on YouTube.

“In addition to military action in places like Star Wars Canyon, we have favorite air shows like Warbird Roundup in Nampa, Idaho; the incomparable EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin; SUN ‘n FUN in Lakeland, Florida; Planes of Fame at Chino, California; and Gunfighter Skies over Mountain Home AFB, Idaho,” he says.

“And now we’re gearing up for the adventures that 2019 brings,” he adds.

Frederick Johnsen

Fred Johnsen is a product of the historical aviation scene in the Pacific Northwest that has fostered everything from museums to historical publishing. An author, historian, curator and photographer, you can reach him at Fred@GeneralAviationNews.com.

