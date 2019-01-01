Video: Favorite video clips of 2018

Frederick A. Johnsen, General Aviation News’ Of Wings & Things columnist and the man behind Airailimages, just posted his favorite video clips from 2018 on YouTube.

“In addition to military action in places like Star Wars Canyon, we have favorite air shows like Warbird Roundup in Nampa, Idaho; the incomparable EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin; SUN ‘n FUN in Lakeland, Florida; Planes of Fame at Chino, California; and Gunfighter Skies over Mountain Home AFB, Idaho,” he says.

“And now we’re gearing up for the adventures that 2019 brings,” he adds.