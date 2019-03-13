68% of turbine business aircraft equipped with ADS-B

A new report by FlightAware shows that 68% of turbine business aircraft registered in the U.S. are equipped for ADS-B in advance of the FAA’s Jan. 1, 2020, deadline. That totals 11,455 aircraft.

That’s up from 24% — or just 3,707 aircraft — in October 2016 when the report began.

The FlightAware report also includes a current breakdown of equipage by aircraft type. For instance, it shows that 100% of the new Cirrus Vision Jet aircraft are ADS-B equipped, while older models like the Cessna Mustang show only 65% are equipped and the Cessna Caravan at 68%.

You can see the full report breakdown here.

According to company officials, FlightAware will update the report monthly.