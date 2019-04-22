Can I increase horsepower in a Cherokee Six?

Q: I am looking to purchase a Cherokee Six. I would prefer a 300, of course, but budget-wise the 260 looks more appealing. Can the horsepower be increased on the 260?

Would a RAYJAY turbo increase horsepower or just increase performance at higher altitudes? I don’t need altitude, I’m a flat lander in northeast Arkansas, but the added power would be nice.

Thanks for any insight you can give!

Caleb Finley

A: Caleb, I’m not certain, but I suspect the Type Certificate for the Piper Cherokee 260 will only allow the Lycoming O-540-E series engines to be installed unless someone has obtained an STC for a higher horsepower engine. As far as adding a turbo, it will not increase the engine horsepower, but will give you the advantage of maintaining horsepower to higher altitudes.

Here’s some additional information that may assist you in making your decision. If we look into the future when the engine reaches its TBO time and engine replacement is in order, you’ll have a couple of choices.

You can choose to have your engine overhauled in the field or exchange it for either a Factory Rebuilt, which is a Zero Time engine at roughly $44,600 at list price, or $38,700 list price for a Factory Overhaul. Oh, I forgot to say you should have been sitting down before looking at these prices!

Just to make you feel a little better, let me give you the prices for a 300 horsepower engine as used in the Piper Cherokee Six 300. For a Factory Rebuilt you’re looking at roughly $60,000 at list and for the Factory Overhaul around $55,000.

There are some restrictions when exchanging an engine with the factory, so be sure to check with a Lycoming distributor to get all of that information.

As you can see, you’ve got several choices, but I’d like to remind you that cheaper is not always better, so be certain to take everything into consideration before making any decision as to which model Cherokee you buy.