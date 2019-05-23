Are these cylinders steel or nitride?

Q: I just bought a Lycoming O-320 engine that was apart for overhaul for a homebuilt project. The engine came with four overhauled cylinders. Three of the cylinders are part number LW-12417 and one is part number LW-12416.
I cannot find any information as to whether the LW-12417 are plain steel or nitride cylinders. I need this information so I can purchase the correct piston rings.
Jerry Rodgers
A: Jerry, the cylinder you have is probably an LW-12416, which is the correct cylinder part number for an O-320 series engine. It is a nitrided cylinder that requires using chrome rings.
My guess is that the LW-21417 number you found is actually a casting number or a sub-assembly number from which the LW-12416 cylinder is made.
The only caution I would offer is if these cylinders were chrome plated while being overhauled in the field, that would require using just plain steel rings.
Normally, if a cylinder has been overhauled and chromed in the field, there will be an engraved number on the cylinder barrel just below the flange.
