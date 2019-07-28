Ask Paul: Is this engine a good deal?

Q: I have single engine Bravo plane with a Lycoming O-320-E2A, TSN6606, TSO2432, running on an extension permit. I found another engine for sale for $8,000, including delivery. It’s an O-320-H2AD, 270 SMOH, with the log Tach 542.6, TT 542.6.

First, does this H2AD fit to E2A? If yes, is the offer to be considered serious?

Johann Gruber

A: Johann, you have provided a very interesting situation here and I’m not quite certain I can answer it without being somewhat skeptical of the engine being offered.

First, the O-320-H2AD does, in fact, have a dynafocal Type 1 engine mount, which is the same as your O-320-E2A.

However, depending on the particular airframe installation, the engine mount tubing assembly itself may be slightly different.

You must keep in mind that Lycoming does not furnish the actual engine mount, which is designed and engineered by each airframe manufacturer. The actual tubing design of the engine mount to install a Type 1 dynafocal mount on a specific aircraft may differ for various reasons, including cowling design, etc.

If I recall correctly, the O-320-H2AD may have a slightly higher overall dimension at the rear as a result of the crankcase and accessory being all one piece versus a separate accessory housing and crankcase on the O-320-E2A as installed on your Bravo aircraft.

Now to address my concern about the O-320-H2AD being offered to you: It makes me very cautious when I see an “Engine For Sale” at an attractive price, but the important information is not listed.

Among the things you should know about the engine are the specific engine serial number, and in the case of an O-320-H2AD, I’d prefer to see the engine serial number as L-XXXX-76T. This would at least tell me it contained the wide lobe camshaft and large diameter tappet bodies, which is the latest configuration.

I would also insist on seeing a copy of the complete engine logbook to review its past history, including any and all maintenance that was performed on the engine.

Without some type of pre-purchase inspection to inspect for internal engine corrosion, cam, and tappet spalling, in particular on the H2AD engines, I think the risk would be too great for me to just simply tell you this sounds like a good deal.

What may appear to be a good price for an engine like this may turn out costing you much more than overhauling your engine.

I apologize for raining on your parade, but in good conscience, I just don’t think this is something you should pursue with the little information provided by the seller of this engine. I trust you understand my position and, with all respect, I must leave the final decision to you.