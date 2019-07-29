I enjoy watching Trent Palmer’s YouTube videos. His cinematography is top notch. As is his editing.

In the run-up to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019, Trent filmed the preparation he and his wife, Hailey, were doing for their trip to Oshkosh.

Hailey, as it turns out, is a rather nervous passenger.

On day 2 of their trip (after a rather rough first day for Hailey), the morning is off to a nice start, and then… over the radio… “Hey Trent, you are losing quite a bit of fuel out of your left wing.”

You can immediately see the mood in the cockpit change. Not surprising.

Trent then landed on a dirt road to inspect. Rather than shutting down his engine, Hailey holds the brakes as he inspects. Upon entering the cockpit Trent says, “Fuel guy didn’t put my fuel cap on right, I’m all good.”

Come on Trent.

Take responsibility. As pilot-in-command, you MUST ensure your airplane is safe to operate.

The mood in the cockpit takes a visible turn upon learning their aircraft is leaking fuel.

By not double checking the fueler’s work — both to make sure they put fuel in the tank AND to make certain the cap was on properly — you’ve just given Hailey another reason to be nervous.

And this time, you’re the reason.

I’m glad you made it to OSH (and back I presume). I also enjoyed your participation in the #OSH19 Aviation Social Influencer Panel. I’ll continue to watch your videos and look forward to seeing where the Freedom Fox takes you.

There is no doubt you do a great job showing the fun, excitement and camaraderie of flying. Just pay attention to those little — but oh so important — details.

Come on Trent.