Video: XP-82 Twin Mustang takes flight at Oshkosh

Frederick A. Johnsen recently posted a new video to YouTube of the XP-82 Twin Mustang making its EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019 debut.

“Master restorer Tom Reilly’s team and warbird pilot Ray Fowler can be rightly proud of their XP-82 Twin Mustang, taking several victory laps at EAA AirVenture 2019 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on Saturday July, 27, 2019,” Fred writes on YouTube. “Conceived as an extremely long range escort fighter for B-29s, the second cockpit provided for a relief pilot.”

Fred, who is General Aviation News’ Of Wings & Things columnist, is also the force behind the Airailimages Channel on YouTube.

He also posted another XP-82 video shot at SUN ‘n FUN in April 2019.