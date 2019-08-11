Electric aircraft await juice jockeys

The dawn of practical electric airplanes is already a glow on the horizon, illuminated by prescient entrepreneurs like Roei Ganzarski.

Roei brought examples of his electric aircraft motors to the Paris Air Show in June. He and his MagniX company discussed three electric aircraft programs promising to fly starting this year.

An all-electric deHavilland Beaver floatplane is expected to make its first flight in Vancouver, B.C., by November. In the works is an electric Cessna Caravan. And a fascinating clean-sheet design, the French nine-passenger pressurized aircraft called Alice, has chosen to use three of MagniX’s electric powerplants.

AeroTEC, an independent company focused on aerospace testing, engineering, and certification, and magniX are testing the magniX 750 horsepower magni500 all-electric propulsion system on a Cessna Caravan 208B. (Photo courtesy AeroTEC)

Three such disparate aircraft share a common trait — they are used commercially for short commuter and freight hops. The Beaver and Caravan conversions have their usefulness as electric aircraft based on 100-mile legs, while the swift Alice is premised on 500-mile journeys, Roei explains.

MagniX computations indicate the battery recharging time will approximate the flight time of the previous leg. Aircraft like the Beaver will use $8 to $12 in electrical costs for a 100-mile flight, he figures.

Roei is optimistic about the future of MagniX in the aviation marketplace.

“There are 30,000 middle-mile aircraft in the world today,” he says, referring to aircraft that typically fly legs of 50 to 1,000 miles.

Just as internal-combustion-engine automobiles needed a fueling infrastructure before they could be practical, electric vehicles need properly spaced charging stations. Roei is mindful of efforts by electric car maker Tesla to install high-speed charging stations along major freeways to make their vehicles practical for cross-country travel. He figures his task will be easier. His target airplanes and the companies that use them have a few specific destinations rather than the boundless open highway network, and some airports already have automobile charging stations that can also serve aircraft.

Roei Ganzarski, CEO of MagniX of Redmond, Washington, brought examples of his electric aircraft motors to the Paris Air Show in June. This 750-horsepower, 1900 rpm motor is slated to power a deHavilland Beaver before year’s end. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

Roei touts several benefits of his custom-built electric motors for aircraft.

The flagship Magni500 weighs in at less than 300 pounds and promises 750 horsepower at 1,900 rpm. This will power the upcoming conversions of Beaver and Caravan aircraft. The lightweight and small size of this motor (about 29″ from spindle to motor mount and less than 26″ top-to-bottom or side-to-side) make it easy to install and to streamline within the confines of existing airframes. The MagniX electric airplane motors are not altitude-limited by oxygen, as are internal-combustion engines.

Weighing less than half of a Beaver’s R-985 radial engine, the Magni500 can be mounted farther forward to aid in preserving the aircraft’s center of gravity, which is further balanced by placing some of the electric Beaver’s lithium-ion batteries in the engine compartment. The rest of the Beaver’s batteries reside in the fuselage space formerly used for gasoline.

The Magni500 has four three-phase windings, some of which can still operate even if one or more fail. Roei calls this “graceful degradation,” which allows the electric aircraft to keep flying to a safe landing spot in the event of motor problems.

This, in effect, gives a single-engine electric aircraft using a MagniX motor the redundant capability usually associated with a traditional twin-engine airplane, he says. The Magni500 provides direct drive to the propeller, removing the need for the expense and machinery of a gearbox.

One quirk attends the use of an all-electric airplane. A piston-powered Beaver loses weight for every gallon of gas burned, and this property can be a factor in load and distance planning. The battery Beaver retains its full gross takeoff weight throughout the flight. If that has the potential to put the electric aircraft too heavy for landing in some conditions, the available answers include different load planning, and an STC that can increase the plane’s gross landing weight, according to Roei.

The launch of a MagniX electric airplane is being undertaken by Harbour Air Seaplanes of Vancouver, B.C. Operating a fleet of Beaver and Otter floatplanes on relatively short hops, Harbour Air looks like the ideal candidate for an electric Beaver, which is on track to become the world’s first commercial electric aircraft. MagniX is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, not too distant from Harbour Air’s operation.

The other excitement at MagniX comes from the Eviation Alice commuter aircraft, a streamlined composite machine that makes good use of the small cross section of electric motors to put one Magni250 in the aft fuselage as a pusher and two Magni250s in the wingtips as tractors, delivering total power in excess of 1,000 horsepower. Alice is forecast to fly up to 650 miles at a cruise speed of 240 knots while carrying nine passengers in pressurized comfort.

The Eviation Alice commuter, shown but not flown at the Paris Air Show in June, uses three MagniX electric motors for propulsion. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

If you’ve seen vehicles like Chevrolet’s recently touted electric Camaro dragster, you already know how heady the torque can be with electric power — no golf cart here. Roei says his aircraft installations will use a torque limiter to keep the acceleration within controllable bounds, though it should still be very quick.

Roei notes batteries are improving in capabilities by about 5% each year. That trend argues for ever-increasing range and performance for electric airplanes. Additionally, when aircraft using batteries recharge the batteries before depletion, they extend the useful life and capacity of the batteries, he says.

For now, MagniX is focused on fleet operators in the middle-mile market for electric conversions, as well as for the new-build Alice commuter. But he doesn’t rule out broader applications down the road.

“I think there will be a time in the future,” he says, for conversion kits for other general aviation aircraft on an individual basis.

With the acumen of a business professional, Roei Ganzarski is passionate about electric aircraft.

“This is so much more than ‘oh, it’s a cool electric plane,'” he says.