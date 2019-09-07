Video: Scott Sexton’s aerobatics at Valdez

In his second report from the Valdez STOL competition in Alaska, Dmitry Kudryn of the CraveLife YouTube channel features Scott Sexton of Kenai, Alaska, performing aerobatics in his Bellanca 7KCAB.

“I have known Scott for 15+ years,” Dmitry says. “He loves aviation, loves to share it with others, and is actively involved with programs to teach new up and coming aviators achieve their dreams of becoming pilots. Thank you Scott for what you do, it was a blast watching you perform in Valdez!”