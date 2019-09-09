Australian pilot wins last Red Bull Air Race World Championship

Australia’s Matt Hall has won the 2019 Red Bull Air Race World Championship.

After four Red Bull Air Race World Championship podiums, including three near misses in second place, Australia’s Matt Hall finally won the championship at the season finale in Chiba, Japan, on Sept. 9, 2019, defeating hometown hero Yoshihide Muroya by a single point. Martin Šonka of the Czech Republic claimed third place.

Matt Hall of Australia performs during the finals at the fourth round of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship at Chiba, Japan, on Sept. 8, 2019.

To the delight of the weekend’s 98,000 passionate fans, Muroya had his own moments in the spotlight as he won the race and took second in the World Championship.

The Sept. 9 race was not only the close to this year’s World Championship, but also the series, which included 12 seasons and 94 races. Red Bull Air Race officials announced in May that the races would not continue past 2019.

The final four in the last race included Hall, Muroya, the USA’s Kirby Chambliss and Canada’s Pete McLeod.

In the climactic round, McLeod crumbled with penalties. Muroya played it safe for a conservative 58.630 seconds and Chambliss was 0.971s behind him. Hall needed only to finish third to take the title, and he did just what he needed to do, flying to 1:00.052 for the championship. Final race results: Muroya first, Chambliss second, Hall third.

Kirby Chambliss of the United States performs during the finals at the fourth round of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship at Chiba, Japan on Sept. 8, 2019.

While he did not win the World Championship title, Muroya’s season was still remarkable, winning three races to one for Hall, and clinching his third career home race victory in Chiba. Chambliss’ race podium was also a fitting finish, as the American has won two Red Bull Air Race titles himself and has the longest career in the sport.

Final standings, 2019 Red Bull Air Race World Championship