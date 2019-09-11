Warbird Roundup highlights Warhawk Air Museum’s year

Warbird Roundup 2019 adds another high point to a special year for the Warhawk Air Museum of Nampa, Idaho.

The annual gathering of warbirds at the museum on Aug. 24-25 attracted a crowd of about 4,000. Warm sunny days favored those who came to watch a variety of warbirds fly throughout the day.

The powerful F7F Tigercat fighter was flown by Mark Ranz during Warbird Roundup 2019.

The crowd also came to hear guest speakers Bud Anderson and Christina Olds.

It was standing room only in the museum as more than 500 visitors leaned in to hear the World War II exploits of retired Col. Clarence “Bud” Anderson. With detailed animations of his World War II dogfights on a large screen behind him, Anderson gave the crowd details of those actions, often with wry observations. A triple ace over Europe, Anderson went on to a distinguished career as an Air Force test pilot after the war.

World War II ace Bud Anderson captured the audience with his descriptions of air combat over Germany.

When asked if he had any preference when he engaged German Bf-109 and Fw-190 fighters, Anderson said the two types of fighters were equal foes — the pilot made the difference.

Bud Anderson (Photo courtesy EAA) (All other photos by Frederick A. Johnsen)

Anderson made it through combat with almost no battle damage to his Mustang, but he acknowledged his ground crew found one small hole after a mission that they patched with a coin.

A symphony of R-2800 radial engines filled the air as two P-47 Thunderbolts and one F7F Tigercat flew during Warbird Roundup.

Christina Olds, the daughter of another triple ace of two wars, Brig. Gen. Robin Olds, brought stories about her swashbuckling fighter pilot father, known for brilliant tactics over Southeast Asia.

Thirteen warbirds, only a part of the assemblage for Warbird Roundup 2019, lined the ramp outside the Warhawk Air Museum.

The warbirds gathered for the roundup included a number from Idaho, as well as a rare P-51A, P-47G, and B-25J from the Planes of Fame Air Museum at Chino, California.

The P-47D named “Dottie Mae” is a World War II veteran recovered from a lake in Austria and rebuilt by Mike Breshears’ Vintage Airframes shop in Caldwell, Idaho.

Also on hand from California were the P-47D “Dottie Mae” and the only flying P-51H version of the Mustang.

It’s a Mustang, right? Steven Coutches’ rare P-51H gets double takes because it redefined the lines of the Mustang to make it lightweight and fast. The only H-model currently flying participated in Warbird Roundup.

Mark Ranz flew the F7F-3 Tigercat that spends part of the year in Idaho and part of the year in California.

The layout of the Warhawk Air Museum on the Nampa Airport allows the warbirds to park parallel to the crowd behind a rope barrier, where the spectacle of starting the big inline and radial engines is a thrill that never grows old.

Four P-51 Mustangs passed the sun over Nampa, Idaho, during Warbird Roundup 2019.

An Allison-powered P-51A Mustang from the Planes of Fame Museum flew during Warbird Roundup 2019.

Rob Gordon flew the TF-51D called “Lady Jo” for Warbird Roundup 2019 while his back-seat passenger appeared to be capturing the whole thing on camera.

Mark Peterson’s P-51 “Diamondback” lent color to Warbird Roundup.

A happy rider flashed a thumbs-up as Warhawk Air Muaseum’s P-40E nicknamed “Sneak Attack” rolled along the Nampa runway.

John Muszala’s AT-6 Texan touched down after a morning sortie with a flight of Texans over Nampa.

Patrick Rediker demonstrated the classic N3N-3 trainer built by the Naval Aircraft Factory during the Saturday morning show at Nampa.

A Stearman PT-17 made the morning show at Warbird Roundup 2019 in August. Trainers like this were steppingstones to more advanced warplanes during World War II.

USAF Cessna O-1s like this example at Warbird Roundup provided valuable targeting assistance for fighters and bombers over Southeast Asia.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Warhawk Air Museum, an Idaho institution that recently earned The Boise Statesman newspaper’s title of Best Museum/Attraction for 2019 in the Treasure Valley.