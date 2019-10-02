Can I use mogas in this Lycoming engine?

Q: I found a Lycoming O-320-H2AD in Germany for sale. I’m an Italian, I built a Storm, and I have to power it with a 150-160 hp Lycoming. I would like to use mogas and I don’t know if this model can do it.

Also, I know the O-320-H2AD had a series of problems with valves and tappets. Can you tell me something more and if it is worth buying?

And, lastly, is it designed to mount a variable pitch propeller?

Fulvio Ancona, Napoli

A: Thank you for your question, but unfortunately I do not have good news for you. The O-320-H2AD has a high compression ratio of 9.00:1 and would not live well using any fuel less than 100/100LL or higher and certainly not using mogas.

I’m so glad you asked your question before spending your money, which many people have not done, only to learn after buying an engine that it will not fit their needs.

Another problem with using the H2AD in your aircraft is the fact that it does not have the capabilities for using a variable pitch propeller if one is preferred for your aircraft.

I apologize for having to bring you bad news but, again, I am happy that you asked the question. and hopefully my answer, even though it’s not what you wanted to hear, will serve as a caution to others who may be in a similar situation as you. Always be certain to ask many questions before putting any money on the table!

Best regards and Ciao, and I wish you great success with your beautiful Storm aircraft.