Mexico to accept BasicMed pilots

Pilots flying under BasicMed will be able to travel to Mexico in their aircraft starting Dec. 10, 2019, under a policy letter signed by Mexico’s Directorate General of Civil Aeronautics Oct. 11, 2019.

In recognizing BasicMed, Mexico joins The Bahamas as a BasicMed-friendly destination. The Bahamas recognized BasicMed soon after the new form of aviation medical certification took effect in May 2017.

Today, more than 51,000 U.S. pilots are flying under BasicMed, which requires pilots who have previously passed a third-class medical exam to take an online medical education course and then go to a state-licensed physician for the required BasicMed physical exam, according to officials with the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.

BasicMed allows eligible pilots to fly aircraft authorized to carry up to six occupants and with a maximum certificated takeoff weight of no more than 6,000 pounds. Pilots can fly up to 250 knots indicated airspeed and up to 18,000 feet MSL.

A pilot in command operating under BasicMed must have a comprehensive medical examination using an FAA-approved medical examination checklist given by a state-licensed physician every 48 months (calculated to the exact day), AOPA officials explain. Pilots must also complete an online medical-education course every 24 calendar months (calculated to the last day of the month) and maintain records of their compliance with the requirements.

