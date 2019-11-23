Avionics sales post double digit growth

Avionics sales topped $2.2 billion in first nine months of 2019, a 14.3% increase from the same time a year ago.

During the third-quarter months of July, August, and September, sales increased 14.9% compared to the same time frame a year ago, according to the latest Avionics Market Report from the Aircraft Electronics Association.

“The business and general aviation avionics industry has now seen an increase in year-over-year sales for 11 consecutive quarters,” said AEA President and CEO Mike Adamson.

“As we approach nearly three years with steadily increasing sales, I’m encouraged with the upward trend as (the) industry looks to move beyond the FAA’s ADS-B Out deadline of New Year’s Day 2020.”

Of the more than $2.2 billion in sales during the first nine months of 2019, 52.8% came from the retrofit market (avionics equipment installed after original production), while forward-fit sales (avionics equipment installed by airframe manufacturers during original production) amounted to 47.2% of sales.

According to the companies that separated their total sales figures between North America (U.S. and Canada) and other markets, 74.9% of the year-to-date sales volume occurred in U.S. and Canada, while 25.1% took place in other markets.

The dollar amount reported (using net sales price, not manufacturer’s suggested retail price) includes all business and general aviation aircraft electronic sales, including all component and accessories in cockpit/cabin/software upgrades/portables/certified and noncertified aircraft electronics; all hardware (tip to tail); batteries; and chargeable product upgrades from the participating manufacturers. The amount does not include repairs and overhauls, extended warranty, or subscription services.