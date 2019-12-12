Almost 80,000 GA aircraft ADS-B equipped

The latest statistics from the FAA show that the number of general aviation aircraft equipped with ADS-B Out — as of Dec. 1, 2019 — is 79,214.

Total number of all aircraft equipped before the Jan. 1, 2020, mandate requiring ADS-B Out in certain airspace is 111,400, according to the agency.

The data does not include experimental aircraft or light-sport aircraft.

The data also shows the number of NPE aircraft — aircraft that have nonperforming emitters.

According to agency officials, NPE aircraft include any ADS-B Out system that is not transmitting in compliance with FAR 91.227. The reasons for non-compliance vary, from hardware that doesn’t meet the performance standards to installation errors to operational errors by pilots.

Is Your ADS-B equipment compliant?

Aircraft owners can’t tell on their own whether their ADS-B equipment is compliant. If you aren’t sure — or have received a letter from the FAA saying it isn’t in compliance, you should go to the FAA’s ADS-B performance website and request a Public ADS-B Performance Report (PAPR).

After answering a few questions about your ADS-B installation, you will receive a report from the FAA showing what parameters have failed, if any.

The FAA has been updating current equipage levels on its website on a monthly basis leading up to its New Year’s Day deadline. As of Dec. 13, 2019, only 20 days remain before the mandate arrives.