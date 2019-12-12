Almost 80,000 GA aircraft ADS-B equipped

The latest statistics from the FAA show that the number of general aviation aircraft equipped with ADS-B Out — as of Dec. 1, 2019 — is 79,214.
Total number of all aircraft equipped before the Jan. 1, 2020, mandate requiring ADS-B Out in certain airspace is 111,400, according to the agency.
The data does not include experimental aircraft or light-sport aircraft.
The data also shows the number of NPE aircraft — aircraft that have nonperforming emitters.
According to agency officials, NPE aircraft include any ADS-B Out system that is not transmitting in compliance with FAR 91.227. The reasons for non-compliance vary, from hardware that doesn’t meet the performance standards to installation errors to operational errors by pilots.
Is Your ADS-B equipment compliant?
Aircraft owners can’t tell on their own whether their ADS-B equipment is compliant. If you aren’t sure — or have received a letter from the FAA saying it isn’t in compliance, you should go to the FAA’s ADS-B performance website and request a Public ADS-B Performance Report (PAPR).
After answering a few questions about your ADS-B installation, you will receive a report from the FAA showing what parameters have failed, if any.
The FAA has been updating current equipage levels on its website on a monthly basis leading up to its New Year’s Day deadline. As of Dec. 13, 2019, only 20 days remain before the mandate arrives.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.