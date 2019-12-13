Garmin’s ADS-B diversity transponders get FAA nod

Garmin has received FAA STC approval — as well as European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) validation — for the GTX 335D and GTX 345D.

These diversity transponders provide ADS-B Out coverage and visibility, while operating throughout the global airspace system.

GTX 335D offers ADS-B Out, while the GTX 345D provides ADS-B Out, as well as dual-link ADS-B In traffic and weather for display on compatible avionics and mobile devices.

Remote-mount versions are also available, according to Garmin officials.

The Garmin GTX 345

The GTX 335D/GTX 345D transponders are intended for aircraft owners who may prefer or require a diversity solution, while also meeting or exceeding global ADS-B airspace requirements, company officials note.

GTX 335D and GTX 345D utilize two antennas mounted on the top and bottom of the aircraft. As opposed to having a single antenna that is mounted on the bottom of the aircraft, diversity antennas help reduce antenna shading caused when the aircraft turns or maneuvers, Garmin officials said.

Diversity antennas also improve line-of-sight visibility and allow the transponder to send and receive ADS-B transmissions from other participating aircraft, further improving visibility while operating throughout the global airspace system, company officials explain.

All versions of GTX 335D and GTX 345D interface with a compatible WAAS GPS position source to meet ADS-B Out requirements.

GTX 335D, priced at $6,495, and GTX 345D, priced at $7,995, are compatible with the Garmin altitude encoder, which mounts to the transponder backplate for easy installation and service, precluding the need for a static leak check after removal of the transponder for maintenance, according to Garmin officials.

The GTX 345D transponder unlocks more capabilities for pilots by displaying FIS-B weather and dual-link ADS-B traffic on compatible cockpit displays, Garmin portables, and mobile applications such as Garmin Pilot and FltPlan Go.

Features such as TargetTrend and TerminalTraffic enhance the display of traffic within Garmin products.

GTX 345D may be integrated into the aircraft’s audio panel to provide ATC-like audible alerts, such as “Traffic: 10 o’clock, same altitude, two miles,” to help pilots keep their eyes outside the cockpit when looking for traffic.

FIS-B weather products include NEXRAD, METARs, TAFs, PIREPs, winds, and temperatures aloft, NOTAMs, AIRMETs, and SIGMETs. New FIS-B weather products, including lightning, turbulence, icing (current and forecast) and cloud tops, are currently capable of displaying on GTN, G1000 NXi, Garmin Pilot, and the aera 660 aviation portable.

The GTX 335D and GTX 345D are available immediately.