Stretch time for the Liberator

Before jet-age stretches of transport aircraft fuselage designs became commonplace, in World War II the Consolidated Aircraft Company demonstrated how it is done with the famed B-24 Liberator heavy bomber.

In 1941, ahead of America’s entry into the war, Consolidated made a design change to the Liberator that added nearly 3′ — 2′, 7″, to be exact — to the nose of the aircraft ahead of the cockpit. This gave all subsequent Liberators a longer, less pug-nosed appearance and provided greater space where the navigator and bombardier worked.

The early B-24A Liberator had the pug nose that went away beginning with the Royal Air Force Liberator II and the Army Air Forces’ B-24C. (John Campbell collection)

And in 1943 when the Navy’s derivative PB4Y-2 Privateer variant of the Liberator was taking form, a 7′ fuselage plug was inserted behind the cockpit. This was accomplished on the three prototype Privateers by pulling apart a normal Liberator fuselage and inserting new structure. This extension accommodated the Privateer’s sophisticated search radar and electronics equipment.

Consolidated had a penchant for stretching Liberators. One of the early pug-nose Liberators, used by Consolidated as a company transport during the war, received the 3′ nose stretch along with a metalized nose in place of its original multi-paned greenhouse.

The B-24D side view shows the nearly 3’ stretch given to the nose of the bomber ahead of the nosewheel. But Convair was not done with stretching the B-24. (AAF Photo via Hill AFB History Office)

An even more ambitious metamorphosis saw a standard B-24D (serial number 42-40355), that had endured a crash in the Arizona desert, repeatedly modified by Consolidated as one of its small fleet of Liberator company aircraft.

For awhile, this Liberator flew with the 7′ fuselage plug common to the Privateer, and the cargo amenities and windows of a C-87 transport variant. That growing nose gave the airplane its wartime nickname — Pinocchio —after the story of a puppet whose nose grew when he told lies.

The major extension of the fuselage of the Liberator series was a 7’ plug inserted ahead of the wing. This put the cockpit well ahead of the engines. Though usually associated with the Navy’s single-tail Privateer variant, here’s photographic proof that Convair cut-and-pasted the stretch on other twin-tail Liberators as well. This example started life as a B-24D bomber, and subsequently underwent modification to C-87 cargo and transport configuration as seen here. Convair used this aircraft for miscellaneous duties during the war. With reference to its long nose, the company nicknamed this aircraft ‘Pinocchio.’ (Convair via San Diego Aerospace Museum)

Then, Consolidated removed the airplane’s traditional B-24 twin tail and installed a single tail like that used on the Navy’s Privateer patrol bomber version.

Convair blurred the lines between B-24s and Privateers even more when it took Pinocchio a step further and added a Privateer-style single tail. This made Pinocchio a virtual RY-3, a short-lived Navy and Marine Corps single-tail stretched transport similar in appearance. (Convair via San Diego Aerospace Museum)

Another Consolidated Liberator makeover was the stretching and single-tail adaptation of an early Royal Air Force Liberator II, serial AL504, that had been Winston Churchill’s transport into 1943.

Much modified from an old twin-tail Royal Air Force Liberator II, this stretched single-tail transport iteration was nicknamed “Commando”. It served Winston Churchill before its major makeover by Consolidated Aircraft in 1944.

Nicknamed “Commando,” this Liberator emerged from Consolidated’s modification facility in Tucson, Arizona, with many of the features of a long-bodied RY-3 transport version.