Video: Action highlights of 2019

by Leave a Comment

Frederick A. Johnsen, who pens General Aviation News’ Of Wings & Things column, is also the force behind the Airailimages Channel on YouTube. He recently posted a video with his favorite action highlights of 2019, including the debut of the XP-82 at SUN ‘n FUN, a trip to Star Wars Canyon, and much more.

Frederick Johnsen

Fred Johnsen is a product of the historical aviation scene in the Pacific Northwest that has fostered everything from museums to historical publishing. An author, historian, curator and photographer, you can reach him at Fred@GeneralAviationNews.com.

