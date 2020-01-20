How much did you pay for your practical tests?

The Flight School Association of North America (FSANA) is conducting a survey on pricing for FAA practical tests around the country.

The 2020 survey of FAA practical test pricing follows a similar survey in 2018. In fact, the 2020 survey includes the exact same questions as the 2018 survey, FSANA officials said.

“So, if you remember doing this two years ago, please do it again,” they ask.

“We ask that all flight training providers, instructors, and students complete this survey and relate recent experience with respect to the pricing of tests. When you complete the survey, please answer with pricing you are aware of or have personally experienced within the past two years.”

FSANA officials note that there have been some changes in the FAA practical testing process, so the association is repeating the survey to see what, if any, impacts those changes have had on the pricing of practical tests.

Click here to complete the 2020 DPE Pricing Survey.