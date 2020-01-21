There is no magic in the dirt

Sebring, Florida, is not exactly the center of the universe. Famous for the 12-hour Grand Prix race it hosts, and a historic downtown that’s as cute and appealing as any you’ve ever seen, it is not the central focus of most people’s world.

But it probably should be a bigger deal to you. Because you’re an aviation enthusiast with one eye on the future. And in Sebring, the future looks brighter than it does just about anywhere else.

It started with a man named John Rousch. A public school teacher with a strong affection for aviation, John wrote and began teaching an aerospace curriculum to high school students some years ago. Because he is an active member of EAA Chapter 1240 in Sebring, that fine organization got behind what John was doing in the schools and began welcoming students to the airport. With the cooperation and support of airport manager Mike Willingham, this all led to a connection to Lockwood Aviation and Story Musgrave.

To say your son or daughter is involved in building an airplane alongside one of the truly legendary astronauts of our time, well, that’s pretty special.

Kids are helping astronaut Story Musgrave build his AirCam. (Photo courtesy EAA Chapter 1240)

With significant support from the James C. Ray Foundation, the EAA chapter was able to expand its hangar to offer sufficient space to build Story’s AirCam, host a monthly pancake breakfast, and hold its annual Youth Aviation Dinner. This year’s speaker was Patty Wagstaff.

How big a deal is all this? At its most recent pancake breakfast, the chapter served more than 200 meals.

Not bad. Not bad at all.

This sort of potential for positive change that John and crew created eventually caught the attention of Highlands County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brenda Longshore. Rather than smiling, nodding, and making a gracious exit, as so often happens when dealing with those who are unfamiliar with what aviation really represents to our economy and educational system, Longshore grabbed on with both hands and didn’t let go.

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) Aviation STEM curriculum is now being taught in all three high schools in the county. Students from each of those schools do their lab work in the EAA Chapter 1240 hangar, standing right beside Musgrave while being guided by highly experienced and truly enthusiastic teachers who see a productive day in the hangar for what it is…absolutely transformative.

It’s fair to say they took the ball, ran with it, and have been scoring regularly.

Sadly, there is a flip side to this story. A common one that’s far less encouraging. It involves lethargy, a lack of vision, and a strong desire to pretend that helping new pilots, mechanics, administrators, and line service workers find their way through the airport fence is somebody else’s responsibility.

The opportunities and successes found in Sebring are equally viable and available in virtually every American town with a high school and an airport. Yet few pick up the gauntlet. Instead, we find a group of grousing senior citizens gathered around the coffee urn talking about how obvious it is that general aviation is dying. They bemoan the price of fuel, they bicker about the price of hangar space, they denigrate management, they claim to have the answers. But they don’t do anything about any of it. They just drink their coffee, proclaim defeat, and go on with their day.

You’ve seen this scenario yourself. I’ve seen it far too often. But it doesn’t have to be that way. It really doesn’t.

There is nothing magical in the dirt at Sebring. Rather, there is a sense of capability and responsibility held dear by a small group of dedicated men and women who want to see something remarkable happen — so they do it. It’s a group effort. One they find great satisfaction in.

When ringleader John Rousch shows up to work on a project, you can bet his wife and permanent side-kick Becky will be right there with him. She’s amazing. A true fireball of energy and light. When business owner and EAA chapter member Phil Lockwood comes by, his wife Tish is often part of the deal, as is a Lockwood offspring or two — and all contribute in real, tangible ways.

AOPA makes its high school STEM curriculum available to pretty much any high school that applies to use it. Free of charge! That includes public and private high schools. There are requirements to meet in order to make the cut, of course. But the bar is intentionally set at a level that is fairly easy to clear. If your local high school sees the light and wants to add aviation STEM curriculum to its offerings, it’s not hard or expensive to do. Not at all.

In Polk County, Florida, the Lakeland Aero Club was founded to serve high school students with a desire to restore, maintain, and fly aircraft. It’s been a tremendous success. Amazingly enough, club president Mike Zidziunas and the board of directors of the club (full disclosure, I’m a member of that board of directors) have always been willing to openly share their founding documents with those who would like to follow in LAC’s footsteps. They’re happy to mentor the mentors in the interest of replicating their model across the country.

Clearly, the opportunity to spark interest and access to aviation exists from coast to coast. Successful models are up and running in multiple locations. Significant expertise is available for free via a phone call or an email.

The key is you. You have to start. You have to be willing to give up a small piece of your time to revive general aviation in your area by opening the door to dozens, or hundreds, and eventually thousands of boys and girls who are desperately looking for something of real value to commit themselves to. Or not. It’s your choice.

It’s a new year. The greatest opportunity of your life is sitting out there. What are you going to do?

I sincerely hope you make the right choice. The noble choice. The choice you’ll be remembered for in the years to come. And here’s a hint: That choice doesn’t involve sitting around a coffee urn bitching about what’s wrong and whose fault it is. Believe that.