The elephant in the room

I recently joined a video conference updating the progress of the Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions (EAGLE) initiative, which aims to find an unleaded replacement for 100LL by 2030.

It was an interesting presentation, taking me back to the late 1990s when this whole process started.

If you do some quick math, you’ll realize this has been going on for more than 25 years. In those 25 years there has been a lot of talk and a lot of money invested.

The government and oil companies have invested millions and millions of dollars in research and development without a clear answer (with one possible exception).

Now I know most of you think that the government and oil companies have unlimited funds. Well, the government does have a fair amount but, in the end, someone usually needs to account for what is spent and what was accomplished.

And from experience, I can tell you that oil companies expect a return on their investment before too many millions are invested.

So, where are we after 25 years and many millions of dollars spent? Not that far from where we were 25 years ago, it seems to me.

During the most recent EAGLE update, the presentations by the engine and airframe manufacturers, including Textron Aviation, Piper Aircraft, CubCrafters, and Lycoming Engines, seemed like reruns of what I’ve heard before.

They were all in agreement that they need a new unleaded fuel that performs exactly like 100LL with no problems. They basically want a 100% guarantee that the new fuel will work perfectly with no problems.

I do not believe that a 100% guarantee exists for any new product, no matter how much testing is done.

And a lot of testing has been done.

It’s gotten us to four candidate fuels.

Swift Fuels, which won approval in 2015 to sell its UL94 avgas via the Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) process, is now working with the FAA on a 100% replacement to leaded avgas, called 100R, using a combination of the STC and Piston Aviation Fuels Initiative (PAFI) programs.

According to the patent application, the Swift fuel contains an iron compound, plus other things, to replace the lead. But is that trading a problem we know for a problem we do not know? And past experience was not that good with no good scavenger agents available.

Two other candidate fuels — from LyondellBasell/VP Racing and Phillips 66/Acton — are now going through PAFI testing. Both fuels contain ETBE (Ethyl Tert Butyl Ether), which is an oxygenate with lower energy content and some water problems. There’s also the possibility the fuels will use MMT, a manganese additive that was tried many years ago as a lead supplement. It gave the neatest rust-colored whisker deposit on the spark plugs that was pretty, but fouled out any way.

Now the fourth candidate was sort of the elephant in the room of this presentation that no one wanted to talk about. That is the new G100UL fuel from General Aviation Modifications Inc. (GAMI) that received FAA approval in September 2022. It is approved for almost all aviation engines, but an STC is necessary to use the fuel.

This could be a problem for a large section of the general aviation fleet, as Jack Pelton, chairman of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), pointed out that experimental aircraft cannot use an STC-approved fuel.

The GAMI fuel is a blend of a very high octane alkylate and a second high octane hydrocarbon component. The fuel has passed all the requirements thrown at it and has been in field trials for some time now.

So why does the EAGLE group not get behind the GAMI fuel and push for full approval?

Good question. It appears that they want several approved candidates so it will be a more competitive marketplace.

But the avgas business has always been a single candidate system.

Starting in World War II, the only fuel approved was based on aviation alkylate plus lead. Even when we went to 100/130 low lead, all of the manufacturers used the exact same formula of two grams of lead plus toluene concentrate in aviation alkylate. So why do we need diversity now?

GAMI has offered a license to produce its fuel to anyone who is interested. There does not seem to be any takers yet. I believe the reason is cost. If you look at the components of the GAMI fuel, I feel that the final price will be a little higher than the present 100LL.

By comparison, the cost of the other candidate fuels would be based on the costs of the current aviation alkylate plus a little for the additive, which would be offset by the deletion of the lead additive. This would give it a cost advantage compared to the GAMI fuel. It would also be based on current production streams in the refinery, so no significant capital outlay would be required by the oil companies.

So which way is the GA market going? Are we going for the better product that should have minimum problems in the field? Or are we going to wait another 25 years to find a slightly lower cost fuel that may or may not work?