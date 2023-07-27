Bittersweet end for the last B-17s in the Air Force

Air Force leaders in World War II were seasoned warriors who remembered being burdened with obsolescent aircraft after the end of World War I, when growth and aeronautical innovation were stifled by the machines of the last war.

General Henry H. “Hap” Arnold voiced his interest in expending aging B-17s as explosives-laden drones on one-way missions to Germany rather than having them accumulate just to have Congressional bean counters use the old airframes as an excuse for miserly defense budgets.

In actuality, only a handful of radio-controlled B-17s were launched against German targets in 1944 and early 1945, with primitive equipment leading to puny results.

These Fortresses relied on a two-man crew to take the bombers up over England, where a mother ship would assume control, allowing the crew to bail out of an escape hatch enlarged to hasten their departure. The bombers were on one-way missions, loaded with as much as 12 tons of explosives, and landing was not a consideration.

Perched in the nose of a DB-17 mother ship, the airborne control pilot had a hooded television screen transmitting information from the QB-17 drone. Switches and oversized toggle at the right were his controls for maneuvering the drone Fortress in flight. (Air Force photo via George Cully)

Later in 1945 back in the States, the Army Air Forces perfected the means of having the B-17 drone take off under remote control.

While the initial concept was to use these Fortresses as flying bombs, by early 1946, planners were asking the Air Force for drone aircraft that could capture radioactive samples from impending nuclear tests at Bikini Atoll.

If the men in this photo look harried and hurried, they have reason to be. They are retrieving nuclear sampling filters from a radioactive B-17 drone used in Operation Greenhouse blasts in 1951. Proximity to the contaminated drone was to be minimized after it landed and before it could be decontaminated. Dosimeters worn by the men helped monitor the levels of radiation they were exposed to. (Photo from the National Archives)

The Air Force at first pondered having B-17 drones make crash landings after flying through the atomic clouds, but relatively quickly the service devised a way to safely operate an unmanned B-17 through all phases of flight, including a normal landing.

The use of unmanned B-17s migrated from one-way bombs to round-trip nuclear samplers.

By 1947, radio-controlled B-17s were being guided into the water near Eglin Air Force Base in Florida for ditching tests that provided quantification of the stresses imposed on an aircraft hitting the water.

Like a stone skipping on the water’s surface, a drone QB-17 decelerated at the end of its ditching run at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida in February 1949. (Air Force photo via Jenny Baer-Riedhart)

More roles for radio-control B-17s emerged as the technologies of controlling them improved. By 1951, QB-17 drones were being shot at, and sometimes downed, by Nike antiaircraft missile crews at White Sands in New Mexico.

Not every drone sortie yielded a downed QB-17. The drones were expensive and finite in number, and those used in missile tests often received near-miss programmed passes from the missiles.

But spectacular and grainy test films showing QB-17s in death throes after a missile strike became stock footage for war movies of the era.

Hollywood took note of the fleet of B-17 drones operated by the Air Force at Eglin Air Force Base in 1949, and used several of them in warpaint during filming of “Twelve O’Clock High” in the area. (Photo from Air Force Historical Research Agency)

Various surface-to-air and air-to-air missiles were tested against the QB-17 drones at White Sands in New Mexico and at Navy facilities at China Lake and Point Mugu in California. The Air Force also used drone B-17s for a variety of tests flown from Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, and the last B-17 rolled out by Boeing in Seattle in 1945 ultimately met its fate as a target sent out from Patrick Air Force Base at Cape Canaveral in 1958.

On Feb. 5, 1952, drone controllers elected to park this damaged QB-17 on the salt flats at the White Sands/Holloman test range rather than risk landing it on the runway at Holloman where it might have blocked other aircraft had it been incapacitated by the damage visible on the tail, inflicted by a Nike missile. (Photo from Air Force Historical Research Agency)

The use of B-17 drones with no humans aboard enabled risky tests, like the high-altitude 1950 flight of a QB-17 over the Gulf of Mexico in which special outboard wing fuel cells were purged of oxygen by exhaust gases.

The drone B-17 carried a .50-caliber machine gun that was aimed to fire individual incendiary rounds into the gas tank to see if combustion would occur at 35,000 feet.

Evidently the first round opened a hole that allowed ambient air to enter the tank, and the next round ignited the fuel, tearing the wing off in a fiery plunge as the B-17 shot itself down.

The Air Force ran a thriving industry that used surplus and obsolete B-17s as unmanned drones and piloted drone directors for more than a decade, proving a number of antiaircraft systems and performing other missions too hazardous for human crews to be present.

When QB-17 drone operations wrapped up in 1959, the DB-17 director aircraft filtered into displays at a number of bases and communities.

The Commemorative Air Force’s brightly polished B-17G nicknamed “Sentimental Journey” survived as a DB-17 drone director before becoming a civilian firebomber.

CAF Mesa Wing is the home base for the B-17G “Sentimental Journey.” (Photo by Hayman Tam)

And the B-17G “Piccadilly Lilly,” long a fixture at the Planes of Fame museum in Chino, California, owes its existence to postwar conversion to a DB-17 director. It controlled the QB-17 drone on the Air Force’s last operational B-17 mission in 1959.

Had the Air Force not used Flying Fortresses for drones, these aircraft would likely have been summarily and anonymously scrapped instead of going out in a flash of flame over test ranges, where they provided valuable research information without risking lives.