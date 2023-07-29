General Aviation News

Video: More Oshkosh action

Of Wings & Things columnist Frederick A. Johnsen, who is also the force behind the Airailimages YouTube channel, sent in this video of the action on Wednesday, July 26, at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023.

Here’s what Fred has to say about the video: “In the early evening, air show parties bustle on the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh ramp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, as the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor’s pilot wrings out the amazing jet overhead. Watch for a tail slide. Then the F-22 joins up with an A-1 Skyraider and a P-51 Mustang for a stirring Heritage Flight.”

