EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 served something for everyone

A Hiperbipe claims a place of honor near the Brown Arch during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023. (Photo by Megan Vande Voort)

Another EAA AirVenture Oshkosh weeklong gathering of all stripes of aviation enthusiasts and professionals concluded Sunday afternoon, July 30, 2023.

Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) officials report there were 677,000 visitors — a record — and more than 10,000 airplanes at the show, which created a living organism of aviation interests on Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH) in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Highlights? Pick your passion.

The mirror-finished VC-121A Constellation’s arrival and departure did it for some.

It’s wheels up, and outbound for the newly restored Lockheed Constellation from Lewis Air Legends, an anticipated visitor to AirVenture. An Air Force VC-121A, this aircraft was used by Gen. Douglas MacArthur during the Korean War. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

For others it was the remotely piloted Wisk electric aircraft demonstrator.

The subscale Wisk prototype electric aircraft flew with nobody aboard during AirVenture. Lift rotors on the wings and a pusher electric engine give the Wisk remarkable maneuverability and the ability to transfer from vertical or hovering flight to forward travel. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

Two especially anticipated warbird restorations did not disappoint: The razorback P-47D Thunderbolt from Dakota Territory Air Museum, rebuilt with fantastic attention to detail by Aircorps Aviation, was complemented by a P-51C in 1940s air race markings like it wore when Jimmy Stewart sponsored a crew to fly it to victory.

The Republic P-47D Thunderbolt was easy to spot as a winner even before it was announced as Grand Champion, World War II category. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

The reborn P-51C Mustang called Thunderbird was once owned by actor Jimmy Stewart. Bernie Vasquez flew the racer masterfully for the AirVenture crowd. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

A cardboard cutout of Jimmy Stewart recreates an historic photo with the newly restored P-51C “Thunderbird,” the 1949 Bendix Trophy winner. The famous airplane – restored by Aircorps Aviation, and now housed at the Dakota Territory Air Museum – flew in several air shows during the week. (Photo by William Dubois)

There’s always something going on at AirVenture. One day, a black U-2 spy plane made a couple of passes for the crowd before departing in a steep climb-out. Another time, a B-52H Stratofortress flew down the length of the runway and continued on its sortie.

NASA’s venerable Super Guppy outsized transport was joined on the showcase ramp by Boeing’s huge expanded Dreamlifter carrier, based on a 747 airframe.

NASA’s improbable Super Guppy was a crowd-pleaser on the Boeing Plaza. The plane, which was built from a Boeing 377 Stratocruser (itself a descendant of the B-29 Superfortress) was created to transport the Third Stage of Saturn V rockets during the Apollo program. (Photo by William Dubois)

Condensation tip streamers from the propellers of the NASA Super Guppy wrap the engines as the outsized cargo hauler lifts from the Wittman runway. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

Show planes came and went, refreshing the display ramp during the week.

Vintage aircraft, ranging from a 1926 OX-5-powered Waco biplane to a host of civilian classics, staked claim to their patch of green turf.

Flaps down, a Commemorative Air Force P-51D Mustang comes in following a warbird demonstration during AirVenture 2023. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

More than 300 warbirds populated the north part of the huge AirVenture campus, while homebuilts held sway not far away. Ultralights, parawings, and allied light fun machines gathered.

The various subsets of recreational aviation draw returning participants, some of whom have been attending for decades. Newcomers to the fold each year add to the health of this vibrant organism.

You’d smile too if you got to be on the ramp at Oshkosh for EAA AirVenture 2023. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

EAA CEO Jack Pelton says it is impossible to adequately describe the scope and excitement of AirVenture to someone who has never attended. He’s right — AirVenture is one of those rare events that is actually better than it can be described.

This year, the weather retreated and advanced with sunshine, clouds, storms, smoke from distant fires, and a few deluges that sent the EAA mop-up crew into action at all hours of the day, siphoning off pools of rainwater and compacting the ground with added material where helpful.

The weather fluctuations did nothing to subdue the energy of AirVenture. The airport becomes a campground city of more than 12,000 campsites and possibly 40,000 residents, with thousands of volunteers performing sanitation, security, and other duties to keep the city humming.

From Beavers to Beechcraft, the grassy campus at KOSH hosts thousands of general aviation arrivals during AirVenture. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

In addition to fields of aircraft to stroll amongst, AirVenture hosts workshops on aircraft construction techniques, and forums on topics ranging from avionics to insurance to more.

Participants get hands-on experience mixing composite materials in a workshop. (Photo by William Dubois)

Vendors offer a wide array of aviation merchandise, giving attendees a chance to see items in person instead of through the veil of the internet. Government agencies are in full force at the show, from the FAA to NASA to Customs and Border Protection.

And, of course, every afternoon — and some nights — Oshkosh crowds were thrilled by the daily air show, which featured the top performers in the industry.

An airborne American flag is the focal point for thousands of AirVenture visitors during the daily National Anthem opening ceremonies. ((Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

While an L-39 from Polaris Dawn waits its turn on the taxiway, Vicky Benzing maneuvers her well-known red Stearman biplane at show center during AirVenture 2023’s Saturday air show. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

Nate Hammond’s illuminated deHavilland Chipmunk lights up the night sky with pyrotechnics over EAA AirVenture on Saturday night, July 29, 2023. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

All of this is conducted with the time-honored mindset of “Oshkosh-nice,” a pleasant Midwest way of getting along with a half-million fellow aviation enthusiasts.

Unfortunately, on Saturday, July 29, two separate crashes killed four AirVenture attendees. A T-6 Texan trainer plunged into nearby Lake Winnebago around 9 a.m., while a gyrocopter and helicopter collided and crashed on the field in the afternoon. Causes of the mishaps are still under investigation.

Next year’s EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is set for July 22-28, 2024.

More Photos From EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023

Having a wonderful time…The Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau printed postcards featuring the retro-style postcard mural in downtown Oshkosh. AirVenture visitors were invited to fill out a card and drop it in a mailbox on the grounds. The Bureau took care of postage and mailing – complete with an Oshkosh postmark, of course. (Photo by William Dubois)

Nine of the civilian-owned L-39 jets at EAA AirVenture presented a colorful billboard array of tail markings on the warbird flightline. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

Period-correct 48-star flag waves from the cockpit of a Commemorative Air Force P-51 Mustang at Oshkosh. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

With its belly to the setting sun, an Air Force F-22 Raptor blazes past the Oshkosh crowd, its missile bays open and afterburners roaring. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

A C-17 Globemaster III breaks left as a KC-135 Stratotanker banks to the right following a close formation simulating aerial refueling at AirVenture 2023. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

A Navy F/A-18 climbs on afterburner boost, with moisture condensation accenting its passage at AirVenture 2023. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

A sleek and sinister silhouette from the past, two MiG-17 jets hold formation at AirVenture 2023. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

Shock diamond patterns in the afterburner flame highlighted the arrival at AirVenture of this privately-owned MiG-23 swing-wing jet fighter, a rare Cold War relic. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

A segmented halo of propeller arc frames post-World War II Grumman F8F Bearcat fighter. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

The AirVenture seaplane base is an idyllic safe harbor on Lake Winnebago, a short bus ride from the AirVenture grounds. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

It’s time to get outta Dodge – or Oshkosh – as marshalers keep the conga line moving to the runway. Aircraft arrive, and depart, throughout the week of AirVenture. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)