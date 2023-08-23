Warbird Roundup punctuates Idaho summer

Warhawk Air Museum’s P-40N nicknamed ‘Parrothead’ is a popular sight during Warbird Roundup.

Warhawk Air Museum at the Nampa, Idaho, airport puts on an annual summer Warbird Roundup that people have come to count on for their needed dose of high-powered classic military aircraft from earlier eras.

Warhawk Air Museum’s P-40 called ‘Sneak Attack’ flew during Warbird Roundup sporting recently added temporary race number 18 for its impending participation in the National Air Races in Reno in September.

This year’s event moved to the weekend of Aug. 12-13 to accommodate a Boise air show with the Thunderbirds scheduled on Warbird Roundup’s traditional last weekend of August. More than 3,100 people came to see — and hear — the warbirds in action.

This triple-tone blue and white Navy SNJ Texan trainer was one of four Texans taking part in Warbird Roundup 2023.

I counted 14 warbirds flying during the two-day event, including Warhawk Air Museum’s own pair of P-40s, its P-51C Mustang, and a bright yellow AT-6 Texan.

Strong collaboration from the Planes of Fame Air Museum in California included flights by that museum’s B-25J Mitchell, F4U-1A Corsair, and P-38J Lightning.

Popular at Warbird Roundup was the Planes of Fame Air Museum’s F4U-1A Corsair, a World War II combat veteran currently wearing markings of a Korean War Corsair for the movie “Devotion.”

Pilots from around the west brought other fighters, trainers, and liaison aircraft of World War II vintage.

Four fighters — two P-51s and two P-40s — crank their liquid-cooled engines to begin the segment of Warbird Roundup’s flying show that culminates with a missing man formation overhead during the singing of the National Anthem.

During the noon lunch break, show visitors filled seats in one of the museum hangars to hear Bob Cardin talk about recovering a P-38 Lightning buried deep in the snows of Greenland, a daunting project that ultimately yielded a restored aircraft, known as Glacier Girl, that has flown to air shows around the U.S.

While vendors sold lunch, local vintage military vehicle owners drove a parade of their machines along the crowd line for viewing.

Local military vehicle collectors brought their machines for a noontime parade up and down the air show flightline.

And then it was back for another series of warbird flights in the afternoon, with pattern altitudes and paths optimized to give the crowd the opportunity to see and hear a variety of World War II warbirds in action.

Research into historical paint and markings make warbirds like the Planes of Fame museum’s P-38 Lightning bring the past alive.

With propeller blades making scimitar arcs in the sunlight, the Planes of Fame B-25 Mitchell bomber was the biggest participant in Warbird Roundup 2023. Aged-looking paint is a Hollywood treatment to give the venerable bomber a worn appearance for film use.

Mornings began with a pilot briefing in which details of the day’s operations, always couched with safety foremost, were presented. From the briefing one could get a sense of the professionalism and camaraderie this group of warbird pilots brings to the table.

Warbirds were towed to a start-up area within view of the crowd at Warbird Roundup, so spectators could see and hear the process.

John and Sue Paul, founders of Warhawk Air Museum, are longtime warbird operators who understand that community and provide a first-class venue for Warbird Roundup. Sue proudly says, with reasonable evidence to back her up, that Warbird Roundup “is the pilots’ and crews’ favorite show to attend.”

Boise’s Mark Peterson flew his dual-control TF-51 Mustang, ‘DiamondBack’ several times daily during Warbird Roundup. Before its conversion to TF-51 configuration, this Mustang was an Unlimited Reno champion under the name ‘Stiletto’.

The same sense of friendliness and Idaho-nice welcoming extends to all who visit the show, and is a key ingredient in the museum’s success.

The morning sun highlights warbirds on the ramp at Nampa, while the interior of the Warhawk Air Museum maintenance hangar offers respite from the sun which pushed temperatures into the low 90s by the afternoon.

This year during Warbird Roundup, the museum received donations for its next expansion, which will emphasize the Post 9/11 era and the Global War on Terror in a new wing of the facility, according to Sue. That reflects Warhawk Air Museum’s mission to honor veterans of all eras, and to acknowledge the most recent groups of military members serving the United States.

John Maloney from Planes of Fame Air Museum in Chino, California, flies Warhawk Air Museum’s P-51C Mustang regularly. In the photo, the main gear is retracting in the Mustang’s characteristically asymmetrical lifting.

A blue-and-yellow Taylorcraft L-2 liaison plane followed by a Piper L-4 in a series of gentle circuits over Nampa airport during Warbird Roundup.

The only place to see a P-51H-model Mustang flying on the weekend of Aug. 12-13 was at Warbird Roundup. Pilot Steve Coutches brought the rare fast variant up from California.

