Video: Bristol Bulldog

Fred Johnsen, the force behind the Airailimages YouTube channel and General Aviation News Of Wings & Things columnist, recently posted this video from the 2023 Hood River Fly-In at the Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum (WAAAM). About 350 aircraft came to the fly-in, ranging from antiques to classic general aviation aircraft, a few warbirds, and homebuilts, Fred reports.

The highlight of the weekend was the display of an airworthy full-size replica Bristol Bulldog RAF biplane fighter of the late 1920s and 1930s. Builder Ed Storo flew the Bulldog from Tillamook, Oregon, to Hood River.