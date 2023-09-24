A down-to-earth, relaxing fly-in

Like three bowties on a corrugated washboard, the two-blade propellers of WAAAM’s 1929 Ford Trimotor catch the afternoon sunlight as the vintage airliner taxis in from a passenger sightseeing flight.

A fly-in’s got to have something going for it to get more than 350 airplanes and their occupants to show up from around the region.

The annual fly-in at the Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum (WAAAM) at Hood River, Oregon, just above the Columbia River gorge, gets a returning crowd of happy pilots and pals each year.

Mount Adams, the other majestic peak visible from the Hood River fly-in, put in a morning appearance over the top of the WAAAM museum on Sunday as the rising sun illuminated a visiting Stearman biplane.

It’s a time-honored scenario for fliers — planes descending on an airfield where they can park in the grass and the occupants can camp beside their aircraft. No air show and no schedule of events, other than the eagerly awaited pancake, eggs, and sausage breakfast Sunday morning. Just a time to stroll among the rows of antiques, classics, homebuilts, current general aviation designs, and even the occasional warbird.

The WAAAM fly-in at Hood River boasts a beautiful setting that shows off the beauty of the Pacific Northwest.

The Sept. 9-10, 2023, fly-in enjoyed blue skies with a few clouds and daytime temperatures in the 80s — much better than 2022’s smoke-obscured atmosphere from that season’s wildfires in the Northwest.

Located on Hood River’s Ken Jernstedt Airfield (4S2), the museum’s display and restoration hangars front a large grassy plot that nicely accommodates corkscrew tie-down stakes to become an outdoor aircraft salon for a weekend.

Aviators and diehard airplane enthusiasts have a great time strolling the grounds and talking with friends new and old.

The museum’s OX-5 Waco 9 biplane was shown to good effect outdoors at Hood River.

But there’s another phenomenon that takes place when local Hood River residents come out to see what’s going on. I watched as a non-flier reacted with fascinated amazement when the pilot of an open-cockpit World War II primary trainer said he flew from Washington’s Tri-Cities area, about 120 miles distant.

The impressed visitor didn’t realize such things were done with antique aircraft and you could see the dawn of greater understanding about general, and vintage, aviation sweep over his face.

Classic Piper Comanche with tip tanks parked at Hood River during the WAAAM fly-in shares space with a passing Ford Trimotor as Mount Hood punctuates the horizon to the south.

At Hood River kids have a chance to see an airplane up close without the daunting decibel roar of an air show and the experience can be positive.

Sure, I’m a power-and-adrenalin junkie at air shows around the country, but there’s something down-to-earth-nice about the relaxed atmosphere at the annual WAAAM fly-in that helps wind down the season.

The joy of a fly-in like the WAAAM Hood River event is the eclectic assemblage of all kinds of airplanes from all kinds of makers over many decades of aeronautical advances, all flown by, and advocated by, an equally eclectic bunch of pilots.

This year, a lot of figurative tire-kicking took place around a fly-in biplane wearing British roundels that exuded the Royal Air Force’s interwar confidence and frugality. It looked like a Bristol Bulldog fighter, and it virtually was — as a two-decade full-scale homebuilt project by Ed Storo, who flew it upriver from the Oregon coast.

If you want to fly a Bristol Bulldog interwar biplane fighter, you have to make it yourself. And that’s what Oregon’s Ed Storo did over a 20-year period, and the result is stunning.

Perennial favorites on the grounds included Addison Pemberton’s Grumman JRF Goose amphibian, and Mark Schafhausen’s striking black-and-gold Bucker Jungman that has a storied air show aerobatic career with previous owners in the Northwest.

Addison Pemberton’s JRF Goose lifts from the Hood River runway Sunday for the return flight to Spokane’s Felts Field.

By far the biggest participant is WAAAM’s own Ford Trimotor, which flew back-to-back passenger hops around this beautiful part of Oregon.

Flyover tracks of jetliners pass far above the 90-plus-year-old Ford Trimotor that was busy both days of the Hood River fly-in.

The museum’s 1930 New Standard D-25 biplane and 1929 Ford Trimotor flew passenger hops as seen Saturday morning at Hood River.

Need respite from the sun? Take a stroll through the connected display hangars that make the pages of vintage aviation magazines come to life with row after row of 1920s and 1930s aircraft that the museum says are all airworthy.

And as Saturday afternoon settled into evening, fly-in visitors meandered across the highway to the Twin Peaks Drive In, a popular burger joint with an unbeatable vantage point to watch takeoffs and landings. And, yes, it is situated in a line with Mount Adams to the north and Mount Hood to the south punctuating the forested skyline with their evidence of a volcanic past.

A North American T-28 settles in at Hood River airport during the fly-in.

Sunday morning had overnighters rolling out of tents and trailers, cars and campers, as Summer Martell, a crowd favorite, wheeled overhead in her red-and-cream Student Prince biplane, flying the 7 a.m. wakeup sortie with the sounds of a crowing rooster audible above the throttled-back radial.

It’s 7 a.m. Sunday, and fly-in campers receive a wake-up flight, complete with the sound of a crowing rooster, as Summer Martell in a vintage Student Prince biplane banks in the golden morning light. (All Photos by Frederick A. Johnsen)

And then it was off to breakfast in the hangar, and the start of a day of departures.

For more information: WAAAMuseum.org.