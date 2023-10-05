FAA extends MOSAIC comment period

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The FAA has extended the comment period for its Notice of Proposed Rule Making (NPRM), “Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification” — commonly known as MOSAIC — that was published July 24, 2023.

The product of a years-long effort to modernize aircraft certification, MOSAIC is an effort to overhaul the LSA rules established in 2004 and enable certification of new technologies that lead to safer and more capable aircraft, according to FAA officials.

The original comment period was supposed to close Oct. 23, 2023. It has now been extended to Jan. 22, 2024.

Eight aviation groups — the Aircraft Electronics Association, the Aeronautical Repair Station Association, Aviation Suppliers Association, Aviation Technician Education Council, Helicopter Association International, International Air Response, Modification and Replacement Parts Association, and the National Air Transportation Association — asked for the 90-day extension on Aug. 29, 2023.

While most of the news regarding MOSAIC has concentrated on the changes to LSA, officials with these organizations note that “what has not been discussed is that the proposal amends nine separate regulations, including definitions, certification standards, maintenance standards, airman certification, operating rules, and the certification of commercial operators.”

As of Oct. 4, 2023, the NPRM has received 594 comments. You can browse the comments at Regulations.gov.