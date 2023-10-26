Many happy returns for long-time Reno air race fans

A US Navy F/A-18F flies past Pylon 2 in the pattern for Runway 26 after the USN Legacy Flight at the 2023 Reno Air Races. (Photo by Bradley Orr)

Everybody knew 2023 was the last time racers would round the pylons at Reno, and it showed in the number of people attending the races.

Initial estimates placed the crowd at 30% to 40% higher than races in the past decade. One first-timer told me he drove his 30-year-old car from New England, sleeping in it, just to get to the last Reno Air Races for the experience.

Held at Reno/Stead Airport (KRTS) northwest of town since 1966 and across town as early as 1964, the National Championship Air Races have grown their own mystique ever since Wide World of Sports put the spectacle on network television.

Biplanes at Reno in 1975 included Robert Clark in Race Number 46, named Love American Style, rounding a pylon. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

Back then, Air Progress magazine, once a flagship monthly publication in the aviation marketplace, burnished the lure of the Reno air races, and General Aviation News (at that time Western Flyer) publisher Dave Sclair made the annual pilgrimage to Reno in the 1970s.

For the 2023 farewell edition of the races at Stead, a number of memorable flashbacks were in attendance.

Bob Hoover’s signature P-51 pace plane Ole Yeller, in which he air-started unlimited races and also performed aerobatic sessions, flew in from Rexburg, Idaho. It currently resides in John Bagley’s Legacy Flight Museum.

The spirit of Bob Hoover was felt at Reno this year, with his yellow P-51D pace plane displayed prominently on the ramp and occasionally in flight during the week. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

Returning as competitive race classics were the P-51D Mustangs Miss America and Bardahl Special.

Miss America started its racing career in 1969 with owner Howie Keefe at the controls. In recent years, owner Brent Hisey has flown Miss America in a modified, yet unmistakable, rendition of its star-spangled red-white-and-blue paint scheme.

Brent Hisey flashes around the pylons in the veteran P-51D racer Miss America, made famous in the 1970s by Howie Keefe. Miss America’s current configuration shows some speed modifications. The paint scheme, while honoring Miss America’s heritage as a red-white-and-blue racer, has evolved over the years. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

Bardahl Special, flown by racing champion Steven Hinton, looked a lot like its 1960s self, with the addition of subtle high-speed modifications that made this Mustang the favorite to win the Gold race in 2023 until a Sunday afternoon collision of two T-6s brought a stop to further racing.

The Bardahl Special at the 2023 Reno Air Races. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

Another classic contender was the conspicuously purple P-51 formerly raced by Clay Lacy, and currently flown by Vicky Benzing.

Clay Lacy adopted Snoopy as his mascot when racing purple Number 64 to victory. Lacy raced this Mustang from 1964-71, winning gold at Reno in 1970. Vicky Benzing carried the tradition at the final Reno races with a new restoration and paint job that is an homage to Lacy’s air racing history. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

Other nuggets could be found at Reno 2023.

Mark Schafhausen flew his regal-looking black-and-gold Bucker Jungmann biplane from Spokane and parked it prominently near Bob Hoover’s yellow Mustang for all to see. This Bucker had flown at Reno as far back as the Sixties, when hydroplane driver, air race pilot, and aerobatic flier Mira Slovak demonstrated it at Reno, as did subsequent owner Dave Rahm in the 1970s. Mark was a 23-year-old friend and student of geology professor Rahm from Washington. Mark bought the Bucker from Rahm’s estate and has kept it ever since.

Mark Schafhausen was happy to be a part of the final air racing gathering at Stead Field. His bold black and gold Bucker Jungmann biplane flew aerobatic shows decades ago at Reno when owned by Dave Rahm and earlier by air race pilot Mira Slovak. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

There was a nostalgic, yet new-to-Reno air racer on display and in the skies around the pylons. It was the mesmerizingly deep blue P-51C Mustang air racer called Thunderbird.

Thunderbird was fielded by actor Jimmy Stewart in the postwar 1940s and flown by Joe De Bona when Cleveland was the center of the air racing universe.

Unveiled this summer, it was only fitting that this high-stepping cross-country racer from the past should be stabled with the Mustangs of today’s racing world at Reno, flying demonstration laps to the delight of the crowd.

Warren Pietsch brought the freshly restored 1940’s C Model racer “Thunderbird” to Reno for the first time ever and John Bagley brought Bob Hoover’s former “Ole Yeller” for the first time since 2013. The two P-51s made for a great shot at sunset on Saturday night, Sept. 16, 2023. (Photo by Bradley Orr)

My first trip to the Reno air races was when I was in college, in 1971, and could barely afford a student standby airfare. I nabbed a room in a converted ex-military dorm at Stead for most of the nights that year, but on arrival at the Reno airport I had nowhere to stay on my first evening. It looked like I was going to occupy my time all night long in the airport coffee shop, sampling their chili and saltine crackers and listening to the tales of a talkative airport security guard into the wee hours.

That’s when a warbird pilot acquaintance arrived for the races with his girlfriend and her sister, and asked where I was staying. My answer must have sounded pathetic. His girlfriend quickly spoke up and said she and her sister had a spare bed in their hotel room and I could stay with them. My pilot pal, sounding suddenly fatherly and a bit stern, quickly said “you can stay with me, Fred…”

Lyle Shelton’s modified F8F-2 Bearcat No. 77 won the 1975 Unlimited Championship race at a speed of 429.92 mph, establishing a speed record for the races. As racing technology has progressed, in 2023 the P-51 Bardahl Special qualified at faster than 469 mph. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen )

My press pass in 1971 included the opportunity to rattle out to the pylons in the back of a pick-up truck. The roar of the racers impressed me then, something that has never diminished over subsequent years.

A couple things stand out in my mind from the 1971 Reno air races. It was cold — crazy cold — with snow flurries in the hills and wind so incessant it sandblasted the new shoes I wore for the trip.

And then aviation scion Mike Loening made an emergency landing in his black, white, and red P-51D and the Mustang racer came to rest on its belly in the desert.

It was a cold 1971 championship race at Stead when Mike Loening’s P-51 experienced problems that forced a downwind emergency landing with the Mustang ending up in the desert on its belly. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

Sunday evening looked like it was going to be a losing proposition trying to get from Stead to the downtown Reno airport in time for my ticketed flight back to Seattle-Tacoma, but some air race veterans from the Pacific Northwest assured me the Sunday evening flight to Sea-Tac on air race weekend had a reputation for taking off tardy. Sure enough, with the cabin filled by Puget Sound air race merrymakers, I made the gate in time as we departed late. I never heard what the official reason was.

The lineup of colorful Unlimited Class racers for Sunday’s Gold Cup championship in 2014 was tended by crewmembers just before engine-start and the tail-swinging “duck walk” taxiing of all the aircraft in a single file to the runway. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

I came to the races a few more times over the ensuing decades, and I must raise my hand as one of those who attended this year specifically because it was the last Reno air races.

The 1975 Reno air races hosted talent like test pilot and air show pilot Bob Hoover and movie flier Frank Tallman. Both Hoover and Tallman, at the pinnacles of their professions, were approachable and spent time sitting on the wing of Bob’s yellow P-51 Mustang after the racing was over for the day, signing autographs and chatting with admirers.

Legendary fliers Bob Hoover, in his trademark panama hat, and Frank Tallman sat on the wing of Hoover’s yellow P-51 Mustang as they chatted and signed autographs during the 1975 Reno air races. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

Tallman masterfully flew his awkward-looking J2F Duck biplane amphibian in improbable aerobatics over the race course that year.

Back then, the grandstands were wooden bleachers that anticipated a much smaller crowd than recent years.

The top row of the wooden bleachers at the 1975 Reno air races could not claim the nosebleed status of the huge metal grandstands of recent years. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

But the sights, sounds, and aromas of air racing remained the same. Like lifelong friends you grow old with, one doesn’t really see the changes to the Stead racing layout until you look at snapshots from back in the day.

The air racing grandstands, topped with U.S. and checkered flags, were filled with spectators as the last Stead air race drew a larger-than-usual crowd in 2023. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

And now it’s all in the snapshots. Racing is over at Reno. The rumble of Mustangs and Sea Furies rounding the pylons at Stead in a collective roar echoes in the past, as distant as the sound of silver dollars clanking into a metal bin when slot machines still paid out in actual coins.

But if Cleveland racing enthusiasts mourned the demise of their civilian Thompson Trophy pylon races after 1949, the flame was far from extinguished. It roared back with a longevity at Reno that was almost three times the lifespan of the original Thompson races.

National Championship Air Racing officials rung the final curtain down at Stead this year with allusions to a reborn set of national air races at a yet-to-be-named venue by 2025.

Perhaps all the 2023 Reno Final Flag T-shirts will be overtaken by 2025 First Flag air race wear from a new home. Hear those Merlins roaring in the distance?