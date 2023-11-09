Iconic aviation photographer honored

A Stearman PT-17 flew in to honor the iconic aviation photographer.

By Gord McNulty

Family and friends of renowned aviation photographer Eric Dumigan gathered at Tillsonburg Regional Airport in Ontario, Canada, Sept. 23, 2023, to celebrate his life as he would have wanted.

Eric’s photographs of air shows, fly-ins, and aviation events appeared in many publications, including General Aviation News.

Eric Dumigan (left) with one of the Snowbirds pilots.

An exceptional turnout of people and aircraft spoke volumes about the esteem in which Eric was held throughout the aviation fraternity. The celebration was hosted by the Canadian Harvard Aircraft Association.

Bernadette LaBarre Dumigan expressed heartfelt thanks to everyone for their attendance after Eric died unexpectedly on Sept. 25, 2021.

In an emotional moment, Bernadette said she would “rather have a short life with Eric than a long life.”

A Fleet Finch also attended the event.

Canadian Warplane Heritage representatives flew the museum’s B-25 Mitchell from their home base in Hamilton to the event.

Hannu Halminen of Orono, Ontario, brought his impressive P-51 Mustang in post-war RCAF colors.

Hannu Halminen’s P-51 departs the airport after the Celebration of Life.

A T-28 Trojan and a Viking Air DHC-2 Beaver also highlighted an array of visiting aircraft.

A DH-2 Beaver at the Celebration of Life.

Well-known air show pilots attended the celebration of life, as well as members of the Guelph, Ontario, Tiger Boys, the Jet Aircraft Museum in London, Ontario, the Canadian Aviation Historical Society, EAA Chapter 65 Golden Horseshoe, and more.

(All Photos by Gord McNulty)

Six Harvards flew a missing man formation in a fitting tribute to Eric, remembered as “not only a great photographer, but a great human being.”

Eric may be gone, but his inspiring legacy will live on.