STC vs ASTM: What’s best for unleaded fuels?

In a recent column, I recommended that in the future general aviation actually needed two grades of unleaded fuel, with one being an unleaded 100 octane product and the other a less expensive 82 octane fuel based on automotive fuels.

We received a lot of great feedback on the column, which is always appreciated.

But one of the points I took away from the discussion was that there is some confusion as to how the ASTM process compares to Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval.

Some people even thought that they were basically the same.

In reality they are very different and most of that difference goes back to our old friend liability.

In a certified aircraft, the type certificate list all of the parts and consumables that go into the aircraft. If you could examine the type certificate of almost every aircraft in the general aviation fleet, it would note that the fuel needed for operating that aircraft must meet the ASTM D910 specification for a listed octane rating.

In case of an engine failure, accident, or incident, because the type certificate indicated that the manufacturer has specified a list of parameters for the fuel, all the fuel supplier is required to prove is that their product meets that specification.

Under the same conditions, a fuel supplier that supplies a fuel under an STC must prove that their product did not cause the problem in any way. This is because the manufacturer has not agreed that the STC fuel will meet the “needs” of their engine.

In fact, in a high dollar lawsuit the lawyers will name everyone involved and hope that the different parties will implicate each other.

This brings us to the debate on how to approve the new 100 octane unleaded fuels.

General Aviation Modifications Inc. (GAMI) is going the STC route for now, earning FAA approval in September 2022 for every piston engine in the FAA database.

To use this fuel, an aircraft owner must buy an STC. And, if there is a problem, GAMI will face the liability issues on its own.

The other fuel suppliers are planning on going the ASTM specification route.

Once a fuel is approved through this method, it is considered a “fleet approval,” which means it is approved for all general aviation piston aircraft engines. No STC need be purchased, as engine manufacturers will issue documents stating that these fuels are approved in all of their engines.

This will be a much safer path forward — in terms of liability — for the fuel providers.

But there will be one big problem still facing the general aviation community: Who will approve fuel for the orphan engines out there?

If 100LL is outlawed, what will the Wright, Franklin, and other orphan engine aircraft use?

Many of the private planes that use these engines can fly in the experimental category, but aircraft that are used in commercial service cannot do that.

So will they just need to be scrapped?

Or will the FAA or EPA say they will approve the use and take on the liability risk?

I think not.

I believe that the only organization that could do that is the US Congress — maybe — and they have trouble deciding what to do for lunch.

I do not see them taking on a problem like this, especially since there is so little money in the GA world.