Should I preheat the oil in my aircraft engine during the winter?

In the winter, is preheating oil a good idea? (Photo by NASA)

Question for Paul McBride, the General Aviation News engines expert: I saw your recent column, “Should I pre-oil these Lycoming engines?” and I was wondering does CamGuard help?

Cold oil doesn’t splash very well, so how about preheating the engine and oil?

Bob

Paul’s Answer: Bob, I couldn’t agree more that cold oil does not splash well.

However, one of the most common ways to help the oil remain warm besides keeping the aircraft inside a heated hangar is to preheat the engine.

The basic reasons for preheating your engine are to prevent premature engine wear and tear. It certainly results in easier and smoother starts and ensures proper oil flow during the cold weather seasons.

As you are probably aware, there are several options for preheating an aircraft engine and I’ll let you decide which way is best for you. However, in my opinion, Tanis Aircraft Products probably has one of the best multi-point preheating systems.

Most people question when it’s a good idea to preheat your engine. My recommendation is that when the temperature reaches the freezing point or around 32°F, I’d say it’s time.

CAUTION: Do not under any circumstances leave the preheater turned on all the time. Doing this is more detrimental to the engine than it does good.

Getting back to the point that cold oil doesn’t splash well, you have several options regarding what type of oil you use as well.

Multi-viscosity oil has certain advantages over single weight oils, but better still are the semi-synthetic oils that meet SAE J-1899 for multi-grade oil. These oils were designed for aircraft engines operating in a wide variety of ambient temperatures.

It’s not uncommon for aircraft owners in cold climates to use these semi-synthetic oils during cold weather and then return to a straight weight oil during warm weather.

One note of caution regarding multi-viscosity oils: If your engine is experiencing some slight oil leaks, those leaks will probably increase due to the nature of the multi-viscosity oils.

Since I covered preheating the engine in a previous column, what about heating the engine oil?

In severe cold weather operations in the past, it was not unusual for aircraft owners to drain the engine oil at the conclusion of the last flight of the day and take it indoors to keep it warm overnight or until the next scheduled flight. I think those days are gone now because of the various engine preheat options and the synthetic oils now available.

Regarding your question about using CamGuard, I don’t think it would cause any harm to the engine and may even serve as a slight advantage, although I have no personal experience with the product.

You may be aware that Lycoming has approved oil additive LW-16702 that contains an anti-scuffing agent and can dramatically reduce engine wear. This product is also included in some oils supplied by AeroShell and Phillips, so be sure to check the specifications of those products.

Bob, I hope this sheds some light on your question and will provide you with some guidelines for cold weather operations.