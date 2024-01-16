EAA issues guide for those wanting to comment on LSA proposal

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has issued a guide to assist those who wish to comment on the FAA’s MOSAIC (Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification) rule proposal, which is an update to the Light Sport Aircraft rules.

The comment period ends on Jan. 22, 2024.

EAA has been promoting the MOSAIC concept for a decade as a natural evolution in the safe flying history demonstrated by sport pilots and light-sport aircraft over the past 20 years, officials noted. MOSAIC would replace the current arbitrary gross weight limit in favor of performance standards and would allow thousands of sport pilots to continue flying familiar aircraft, they added.

“EAA sees tremendous benefit in expanding the capability, size, and scope of aircraft that can be built utilizing industry consensus standards and the aircraft that can be flown while exercising Sport Pilot privileges,” association officials said.

“The MOSAIC rule proposal accounts for the requests of thousands of our EAA members and other pilots who fly for recreation,” said Jack J. Pelton, EAA CEO and chairman of the board. “The FAA has presented us an opportunity to safely expand the parameters for sport pilots and for light-sport aircraft. This has the potential to create growth in our community and benefit everyone in it. It also gives a tremendous opportunity for innovative technology to be introduced in a more effective way while maintaining elevated levels of safety.”

The MOSAIC comment guide is available at EAA.org/MOSAIC.

It encourages pilots and aviation enthusiasts to draft comments in their own words, drawing upon their experiences to support the proposal.

“The FAA needs to hear support for the MOSAIC proposal from the aviation community and recommendations in areas where the proposal can be enhanced,” EAA officials said.

“We believe that MOSAIC provides an opportunity to build a modern, technologically advanced sport aviation community built on safety and the desired needs of that community,” Pelton said. “We see some areas where that can be developed even further, and we encourage aviators who favor growing aviation to join us in commenting to the FAA.”

EAA will file its official comments by the Jan. 22, 2024, deadline and will release those comments at that time, officials added.