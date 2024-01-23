Local safety procedures are not to be ignored

Being based out of a non-towered airport has its charms.

In general, the traffic is less dense than at a towered airport. After all, there are roughly 19,000 airports in the U.S., but only about 500 have towers. There’s a reason for that. Actually, multiple reasons. For one thing, towers are expensive. It takes dollars to build, maintain, and staff a tower.

If the traffic flow doesn’t suggest the need, why do it?

There’s an implied lesson in that scenario that apparently isn’t well understood by a disquietingly large minority of pilots. The FAA and the local hosts of those airports assume, perhaps wrongly, that pilots will go out of their way to act in a safe and predictable manner as they approach or depart the area.

I wish that were universally true. But it’s not. You know it. I know it. The pilots who insist on embracing the Anti-Authority hazardous attitude the FAA warns us about know it too. They just don’t care.

That’s not just bad manners. It injects a level of risk into flight operations that just aren’t necessary. If your ego is big enough, however, no risk is too great to prevent some of us from doing whatever the heck we want.

Let’s take Cameron Park, California, as an example, just northeast of Sacramento. I’m not saying anything specifically untoward has taken place there. I’m merely using it as an illustration.

O61 is a suburban, non-towered airport that has taken positive steps to ensure safe flight operations by putting specific, long-standing local safety procedures in place. The single runway, 13/31, is 4,051 feet long and 50 feet wide.

The FAA Chart Supplement listing for O61 includes a single line that catches my eye. “Noise abatement procedures call arpt manager,” followed by a phone number.

I suspect that call would get me directions to the Cameron Park Airport District web page where I would find a full page devoted to “Noise Abatement Considerations.” They are logical and thoroughly understandable.

Runway 31 is the preferred runway (no wind). There is a recommendation to fly the Rwy 31 approach at 1,700 MSL to avoid higher terrain, then land at or beyond the displaced threshold.

There is also a note that tells us flying through the pass, or “notch” to the south of the airport, is strongly discouraged due to noise sensitivity in that area.

On climb-out from either runway I’m asked to fly straight out, climbing to 2,000 MSL before making any turns. Pilots are also asked to refrain from flying over the trailer park to the northeast or the schools located to the northwest.

Fair enough. If I were to saddle up and head west with a plan of including Cameron Park in my list of destinations, I know exactly what is expected of me on arrival and departure.

But what if I decide I want to land on Runway 13 in a no-wind situation. Or I decide I’m going to fly right over that trailer park because it’s most convenient. And what if I fly low through that notch to get on course more quickly. Am I violating a regulation or just annoying the locals?

Am I showing a complete disregard for airport management in their attempts to operate the airport safely while doing their best to avoid angering the neighbors?

Yes, I think all those things are true to some degree. And that’s unacceptable.

Whether I’m a tenant of the airport or a transient pilot stopping in for a bite at the Thai House across the street, I think I owe it to the management to familiarize myself with their local operational standards and follow them to the best of my ability. In fact, I’m pretty sure the FAA requires that of me.

Unfortunately, that cooperative mindset has been falling by the wayside in recent years. I increasingly see pilots ignoring local standards to do whatever the hell they want, whenever they want, regardless of the situation unfolding in front of them. That’s inexcusable behavior. It’s not far removed from the spoiled kid pitching a fit in the aisle at Target because his mom won’t buy him the toy or treat he wants right now. So, he screams and pouts and makes a scene.

When my kids were young there was a simple resolution to that situation that did not favor the kid’s behavior. In my youth it would involve some physical pain and an uncomfortable ride home on a sore butt.

The FAA is not known for stepping in to settle squabbles at non-towered airports. Perhaps that’s for the best. It is non-towered after all.

Best practices suggest we should self-announce on the CTAF not in an attempt to say “Here I come, get out of the way,” but rather to find a way to smoothly flow into the traffic pattern without causing undue stress or confusion in others.

Listening is at least as important as talking. Arguably, more so.

Not long ago I sat in on a safety meeting at an airport where this exact sort of aeronautically anti-social behavior has become the norm. Aircraft from a nearby flight school were routinely utilizing a runway other than the one designated as preferred. A representative of the flight school explained, “I can’t tell a pilot what to do.”

This stunned me. Not just because it’s untrue, but also because the whole point of a flight school is to tell pilots what to do. To help them develop good judgment, to recognize the need for cooperation with others, to intentionally establish a culture of safety. Even to mentor the CFIs at the school to feel confident explaining to their students why falling in line is generally a better idea than fighting the tide.

The erosion of safety in flight is not the fault of the FAA or your state’s Department of Transportation. The risks we’re seeing at non-towered airports are of our own making. A minority of us seem to be insistent that they are free to act without regard for others.

They are wrong. While they may get away with their hubris, they are increasing risk, which increases the odds of accidents and incidents, which raises insurance rates for all of us. It also gives those noise sensitive neighbors the ammunition they need when lobbying for the closure of our much beloved non-towered airports.

It’s time to shape up. Schedule a flight review to get up to speed on how to fly safely, not just for yourself, but for the rest of us, too.

And if you operate a flight school, take that responsibility seriously.

Our role is to promote safety of flight while producing competent pilots. If we’re teaching them to ignore the notes in the Chart Supplement, or the local, posted safety procedures, we’re doing it wrong.