General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

Ask Paul: Can I convert my narrow deck engine to a fuel injected engine?

By · · Leave a Comment

Question for Paul McBride, the General Aviation News engines expert: Hi Paul, I’ve read several of your columns on how to tell the difference between a wide deck and a narrow deck engine.

I was wondering if can you fuel inject a narrow deck by converting an O-320-B3B to an IO-320-B3B?

Bob Johnson

Paul’s Answer: Basically, the answer is yes.

Fuel injection systems have been used on both narrow and wide deck configurations.

However, converting an O-320-B3B to fuel injection may be a bigger mountain to climb than you’re up for.

There has never been, to my knowledge, an O-320-B3B converted to a fuel injected configuration. I’m not saying it couldn’t be done, but it would require a tremendous amount of research.

The actual fuel injection system wouldn’t be a problem, but deciding which oil sump and induction system would be the difficult part.

Several of the O-320 series engines use different oil sump configurations depending which carburetor is used for a particular airframe application and I honestly have no idea which sump would be the correct one for making the conversion you’re asking about.

Needless to say, it would not fall under a certified engine category.

Bob, I’m sorry if I ruined your good idea, but I truly believe it would be an overwhelming challenge to make this conversion to a fuel injected engine.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.